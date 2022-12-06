The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Loyola football coach John Holecek steps down

John Holecek is leaving Loyola. The state’s top high school football coach is moving on after 17 years.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Loyola coach John Holecek looks on during the Class 8A title game against Lincoln-Way East.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

John Holecek is leaving Loyola. The state’s top high school football coach is moving on after 17 years. Holecek announced his departure at the school’s athletics banquet on Monday.

“It is with deep appreciation that I thank Coach John Holecek for nearly twenty years of service as head coach at Loyola Academy and wish him the best of luck as he embarks on this next chapter,” Loyola’s Genevieve Atwood said in a statement.

Holecek led Loyola to the Class 8A state championship this season, his third at the school. The Ramblers played in seven state finals during Holecek’s run and made the playoffs in every season since he arrived in 2006.

Holecek leaves Loyola with a 185-36 record. 

“There’s no question that John has elevated our football program, helping it to become a nationally recognized program,” Atwood said. “The Holecek era will stand out among the storied history of Loyola’s football program for its grit, its winning tradition, and its commitment to excellence. Even in his departure, John’s legacy at LA will continue to inspire us to reach new heights.”

Holecek’s next move is unknown. Loyola said it is forming a search committee to find its new coach. 

“We are committed to hiring the best coach to continue to lead this exceptional program,” Atwood said. “We have significant work to do but I am confident that we’ll get there.”

Holecek played eight seasons in the NFL, most with Buffalo, after starring at Marian Catholic and Illinois.

