The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as man reported missing last weekend

Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was found unresponsive in the water about 1:55 a.m. Wednesday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as man reported missing last weekend
tempFileForShare_20221205_170739.jpg

Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was reported missing Dec. 3, from the River North neighborhood.

Provided

A person pulled from Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach early Wednesday has been identified as man who was reported missing over the weekend in the River North neighborhood.

Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was discovered unresponsive in the water about 1:55 a.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Szubert was last seen about 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the River North bar, Howl at the Moon, at 26 W. Hubbard St., according to a missing persons flier.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.

Next Up In News
Dropped case foretold Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting: ‘I’m loaded and ready.’
Over-the-counter hearing aids are here: everything you need to know
Chicago police appeal to public for help as they search for killer of 15-year-old boy near Michele Clark High School in South Austin
Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting suspect charged with 305 counts including murder and hate crimes
Democratic Sen. Warnock beats Republican challenger Walker in Georgia runoff: ‘The people have spoken’
Concealed carry holder fatally shot with her own gun by intruder in Far South Side home
The Latest
Jose Quintana has agreed to a two-year, $26 million contract with the Mets.
MLB
Jose Quintana agrees to $26 million, 2-year deal with Mets
New York has been rebuilding its pitching staff following a playoff loss to San Diego in the wild-card round.
By Jay Cohen | Associated Press
 
AP22340606819334.jpg
Nation/World
Dropped case foretold Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting: ‘I’m loaded and ready.’
In a June 2021 incident, the Colorado nightclub shooting suspect loaded bullets into a Glock pistol and warned their frightened grandparents not to stand in the way of an elaborate plan to stockpile guns, ammo, body armor and a homemade bomb to become “the next mass killer.”
By Associated Press
 
Choosing plant-based toppings in most cases will give you a pizza with more beneficial nutrients and fewer unhealthy nutrients. Not only veggies, but other toppings such as olives, pineapple, and herbs like basil can give your pie a nutrient boost.
Eat Well
Make smart choices when ordering your next pizza
Most pizza restaurants list nutritional info by the slice. Knowing that will help you get an accurate understanding of what you’re actually consuming, nutrient-wise.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Hearing aids like these are now available over-the-counter, without a doctor’s prescription.
Consumer Affairs
Over-the-counter hearing aids are here: everything you need to know
First made available in October for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss, they’re cheaper and easier to get. Here’s a guide to who can use them and how to get them.
By Tom Murphy | AP
 
A domestic incident prompted a SWAT response Nov. 26, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Austin
Chicago police appeal to public for help as they search for killer of 15-year-old boy near Michele Clark High School in South Austin
Davis is among at least 35 children 15 and younger to be killed in Chicago this year. And he is the third person to be killed in the Austin neighborhood over the last week.
By Mohammad Samra and Emmanuel Camarillo
 