Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as man reported missing last weekend

A person pulled from Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach early Wednesday has been identified as man who was reported missing over the weekend in the River North neighborhood.

Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was discovered unresponsive in the water about 1:55 a.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Szubert was last seen about 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the River North bar, Howl at the Moon, at 26 W. Hubbard St., according to a missing persons flier.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.

