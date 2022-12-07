The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Weather News Metro/State

Chicago will see its earliest sunset of 2022 on Thursday

The sun will set Thursday before the average workday ends, at exactly 4:21 p.m., according to the website Time and Date.

By  Nyarai Khepra
   
SHARE Chicago will see its earliest sunset of 2022 on Thursday
merlin_45050083.jpg

A single building catches the final light of the day in Chicago. | Richard A. Chapman/Sun-Times

Richard A. Chapman, Sun-Times Media

Winter will not officially begin until the winter solstice on Dec. 21, but the earliest sunset of the year will occur two weeks sooner on Dec. 8, according to astronomers. 

The sun will set Thursday before the average workday ends, at exactly 4:21 p.m., as reported by the website Time and Date. The sun will then set later each day moving forward. It will take more than a week for this change to become noticeable by a minute. 

The winter solstice marks the least sunny day of the year and coincides with the first day of winter. 

This year’s winter solstice will take place shortly before 4 p.m. This means Chicago will have about nine hours and 11 minutes of sunlight on this day. From then on, the days will become longer. Chicago will eventually get over 10 hours of sunlight on Jan. 30., according to Time and Date.

While the sun will set increasingly later, so will the sunrise, up until Jan 3. at 7:16 am. This combination of late sunrises and later sunsets will help the city gradually see more sunlight. 

Next Up In News
With supply-chain problems greatly eased, consumers enjoy relief, at least for now
50 years ago, a 737 fell from the sky and flattened homes on the Southwest Side
Fight mars first game at Curie’s newly renovated gym
Grandmother: 15-year-old boy shot dead near Michele Clark High School in South Austin ‘was a good young man.’
Oldest-known DNA reveals life in a much warmer Greenland 2 million years ago (including, surprise, mastodons)
Handful of Pearl Harbor survivors attend remembrance on anniversary of attack
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Policía busca a grupo de ladrones por 6 robos en Humboldt Park
Varios de los robos ocurrieron con solo cinco minutos de diferencia.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Iris Gutierrez Berrios (from left), Elida Ramirez, Erik Zuniga, Daniel Forbes and Marisa Alcantar attended an event on Dec. 6, 2022 to celebrate completing a course at Harold Washington College that’s intended to help small business owners. Forbes taught the eight-week course; the others were his students.
La Voz Chicago
Un curso de los City Colleges quiere ayudar a los empresarios latinos
El curso de Harold Washington College cubrió áreas de aprendizaje que algunos propietarios de negocios pequeños podrían olvidar.
By Michael Loria
 
Jafeth Ramos arrest photo
La Voz Chicago
Condenan a Jafeth Ramos a 25 años de prisión por ser cómplice de su exnovio en la tragedia de Gage Park
Ramos testificó que en febrero de 2016 acompañó a su exnovio Diego Uribe a la casa de la familia de él, donde ocurrieron los asesinatos.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
The container ship Ever Libra (TW) moored at the Port of Los Angeles.
Business
With supply-chain problems greatly eased, consumers enjoy relief, at least for now
The supply backlogs of the past two years — and the delays, shortages and outrageous prices that came with them — have improved dramatically since summer.
By Tom Krisher | AP and Paul Wiseman | AP
 
The tail fin of the United Airlines 737 airplane for Flight 553 remained intact after the plane crashed into homes on the Southwest Side while approaching Chicago Midway Airport on Dec. 8, 1972.&nbsp;
Chicago
50 years ago, a 737 fell from the sky and flattened homes on the Southwest Side
The day United Flight 553 crashed in Chicago “was just like someone dropped a big, huge anvil on the ground.”
By Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ
 