AP Illinois high school basketball rankings

The boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points, and previous ranking.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Kenwood (6) 5-0 96 T3
2. Moline (4) 4-1 78 2
3. Joliet West 6-2 70 1
4. Young 3-1 67 5
5. Brother Rice 8-0 49 7
6. Rolling Meadows 8-0 47 6
7. St. Rita 3-3 39 T3
8. Benet 7-0 28 T10
9. Quincy 5-0 24 8
10. Glenbrook North 6-0 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Evanston 14. Belleville East 6. Lyons 5. New Trier 3. Barrington 3. Bolingbrook 3. Curie 2. Rockford Auburn 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Simeon (6) 4-0 96 2
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (4) 4-0 87 1
3. Hillcrest 6-0 66 5
(tie) East St. Louis 5-0 66 3
5. Metamora 4-2 53 4
6. St. Ignatius 5-1 52 6
7. Decatur MacArthur 6-0 29 7
8. Lemont 7-0 23 NR
9. Rock Island 6-1 22 8
10. Marian Catholic 5-1 19 9
Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 13. Peoria 8. Mount Carmel 6. Lake Forest 2. Richwoods 2. Crystal Lake South 2. Centralia 2. Grayslake Central 1. Kankakee 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. DePaul Prep (6) 4-2 101 1
2. Fairbury Prairie Central (3) 6-0 98 2
3. Princeton (2) 8-0 84 3
4. Columbia 5-1 68 5
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-0 59 4
6. Perspectives-Leadership 6-1 52 6
7. Rockridge 4-1 36 7
8. Breese Central 6-0 29 9
9. Pinckneyville 5-0 20 8
10. Bloomington Central Catholic 5-2 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 11. Breese Mater Dei 10. Quincy Notre Dame 7. Clark 5. Massac County 4. Rockford Lutheran 2. Carmi White County 1. Normal University 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Augusta Southeastern (11) 7-0 110 1
2. New Berlin 7-0 96 4
3. Jacksonville Routt 5-1 83 2
4. Casey-Westfield 5-1 75 3
5. Scales Mound 7-0 49 10
6. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 7-0 39 NR
7. Winchester-West Central 6-2 32 5
8. Marshall 2-3 28 NR
9. Yorkville Christian 1-5 27 9
10. Waterloo Gibault 3-2 23 NR
Others receiving votes: South Beloit 16. North Clay 6. East Dubuque 5. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5. Farina South Central 2. Pecatonica 2. Camp Point Central 2. Ottawa Marquette 2. Madison 1. Aurora Christian 1. Tuscola 1.
Girls basketball
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Hersey (3) 9-1 63 2
2. Benet (2) 5-2 62 1
3. Fremd (1) 9-0 60 4
4. Bolingbrook (1) 9-0 47 T6
5. Loyola 5-1 36 3
6. O’Fallon 7-1 30 T6
(tie) Kenwood 8-0 30 8
8. Normal 7-0 12 NR
9. Lyons 7-1 11 10
10. Geneva 6-2 9 9
Others receiving votes: Barrington 7. Lincoln-Way West 6. Stevenson 3. York 2. Naperville North 2. Libertyville 2. Hononegah 2. Alton 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Nazareth (7) 6-1 70 1
2. Carmel 7-1 61 2
3. Peoria Notre Dame 8-0 49 3
4. Washington 6-0 46 5
5. Montini 6-1 40 4
6. Lincoln 9-0 30 8
(tie) Deerfield 9-0 30 7
8. Peoria Central 7-2 24 3
9. Galesburg 8-1 19 NR
10. Geneseo 6-1 9 6
Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic 2. Highland 1. Hyde Park 1. Rochester 1. Rockford Boylan 1. Oak Forest 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (7) 8-1 79 1
2. Fieldcrest (1) 9-0 73 2
3. Stillman Valley 9-0 56 4
4. Butler 8-2 54 3
5. Byron 6-0 40 T6
6. Teutopolis 5-1 38 5
7. Princeton 7-0 37 T6
8. Paris 7-0 21 8
9. Winnebago 6-1 10 NR
10. Canton 6-4 7 10
Others receiving votes: Althoff Catholic 5. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 5. Monmouth-Roseville 4. Sherrard 3. Hamilton County 2. Tolono Unity 2. Staunton 1. Knoxville 1. Peotone 1. Pana 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Galena (6) 8-0 78 1
2. Okawville (2) 6-0 73 2
3. Neoga 9-0 58 T4
4. Mendon Unity 8-1 53 3
5. Havana 9-0 51 T4
6. Tuscola 8-0 44 6
7. Effingham St. Anthony 9-0 34 7
8. Christopher 8-0 18 T9
9. Brimfield 7-2 10 T9
10. Orangeville 6-1 9 8
Others receiving votes: Altamont 5. Waterloo Gibault 4. Morgan Park Academy 1. Brown County 1. Carrollton 1.