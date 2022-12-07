The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
AP Illinois high school basketball rankings

The Associated Press state rankings in boys and girls basketball.

By  Associated Press
   
The boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points, and previous ranking.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Kenwood (6) 5-0 96 T3

2. Moline (4) 4-1 78 2

3. Joliet West 6-2 70 1

4. Young 3-1 67 5

5. Brother Rice 8-0 49 7

6. Rolling Meadows 8-0 47 6

7. St. Rita 3-3 39 T3

8. Benet 7-0 28 T10

9. Quincy 5-0 24 8

10. Glenbrook North 6-0 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Evanston 14. Belleville East 6. Lyons 5. New Trier 3. Barrington 3. Bolingbrook 3. Curie 2. Rockford Auburn 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simeon (6) 4-0 96 2

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (4) 4-0 87 1

3. Hillcrest 6-0 66 5

(tie) East St. Louis 5-0 66 3

5. Metamora 4-2 53 4

6. St. Ignatius 5-1 52 6

7. Decatur MacArthur 6-0 29 7

8. Lemont 7-0 23 NR

9. Rock Island 6-1 22 8

10. Marian Catholic 5-1 19 9

Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 13. Peoria 8. Mount Carmel 6. Lake Forest 2. Richwoods 2. Crystal Lake South 2. Centralia 2. Grayslake Central 1. Kankakee 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. DePaul Prep (6) 4-2 101 1

2. Fairbury Prairie Central (3) 6-0 98 2

3. Princeton (2) 8-0 84 3

4. Columbia 5-1 68 5

5. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-0 59 4

6. Perspectives-Leadership 6-1 52 6

7. Rockridge 4-1 36 7

8. Breese Central 6-0 29 9

9. Pinckneyville 5-0 20 8

10. Bloomington Central Catholic 5-2 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 11. Breese Mater Dei 10. Quincy Notre Dame 7. Clark 5. Massac County 4. Rockford Lutheran 2. Carmi White County 1. Normal University 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Augusta Southeastern (11) 7-0 110 1

2. New Berlin 7-0 96 4

3. Jacksonville Routt 5-1 83 2

4. Casey-Westfield 5-1 75 3

5. Scales Mound 7-0 49 10

6. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 7-0 39 NR

7. Winchester-West Central 6-2 32 5

8. Marshall 2-3 28 NR

9. Yorkville Christian 1-5 27 9

10. Waterloo Gibault 3-2 23 NR

Others receiving votes: South Beloit 16. North Clay 6. East Dubuque 5. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5. Farina South Central 2. Pecatonica 2. Camp Point Central 2. Ottawa Marquette 2. Madison 1. Aurora Christian 1. Tuscola 1.

Girls basketball

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Hersey (3) 9-1 63 2

2. Benet (2) 5-2 62 1

3. Fremd (1) 9-0 60 4

4. Bolingbrook (1) 9-0 47 T6

5. Loyola 5-1 36 3

6. O’Fallon 7-1 30 T6

(tie) Kenwood 8-0 30 8

8. Normal 7-0 12 NR

9. Lyons 7-1 11 10

10. Geneva 6-2 9 9

Others receiving votes: Barrington 7. Lincoln-Way West 6. Stevenson 3. York 2. Naperville North 2. Libertyville 2. Hononegah 2. Alton 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nazareth (7) 6-1 70 1

2. Carmel 7-1 61 2

3. Peoria Notre Dame 8-0 49 3

4. Washington 6-0 46 5

5. Montini 6-1 40 4

6. Lincoln 9-0 30 8

(tie) Deerfield 9-0 30 7

8. Peoria Central 7-2 24 3

9. Galesburg 8-1 19 NR

10. Geneseo 6-1 9 6

Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic 2. Highland 1. Hyde Park 1. Rochester 1. Rockford Boylan 1. Oak Forest 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Quincy Notre Dame (7) 8-1 79 1

2. Fieldcrest (1) 9-0 73 2

3. Stillman Valley 9-0 56 4

4. Butler 8-2 54 3

5. Byron 6-0 40 T6

6. Teutopolis 5-1 38 5

7. Princeton 7-0 37 T6

8. Paris 7-0 21 8

9. Winnebago 6-1 10 NR

10. Canton 6-4 7 10

Others receiving votes: Althoff Catholic 5. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 5. Monmouth-Roseville 4. Sherrard 3. Hamilton County 2. Tolono Unity 2. Staunton 1. Knoxville 1. Peotone 1. Pana 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Galena (6) 8-0 78 1

2. Okawville (2) 6-0 73 2

3. Neoga 9-0 58 T4

4. Mendon Unity 8-1 53 3

5. Havana 9-0 51 T4

6. Tuscola 8-0 44 6

7. Effingham St. Anthony 9-0 34 7

8. Christopher 8-0 18 T9

9. Brimfield 7-2 10 T9

10. Orangeville 6-1 9 8

Others receiving votes: Altamont 5. Waterloo Gibault 4. Morgan Park Academy 1. Brown County 1. Carrollton 1.

