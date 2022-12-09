Chicago Sun-Times High School Football Player of the Year: Prairie Ridge’s Tyler Vasey

As Prairie Ridge senior Tyler Vasey, the Sun-Times Player of the Year, approached the state’s single-season rushing and touchdown records, heads started to turn in Crystal Lake.

“More people kind of stare at me,” Vasey said. “I don’t know if I really like it. You don’t realize how it will make you feel until more eyes are on you. It’s weird. You walk around school and people look at you.”

In an era of overbearing parents that wear down kids and coaches, Vasey hit the jackpot with his mom and dad.

“They were happy I was getting all the recognition but at the same time they made sure I was ok and wasn’t too stressed out,” Vasey said. “The thing I loved about it is they supported me in a way to make sure I was enjoying the game and having fun. That I was doing it because I wanted to do it, not because I had to do it. They weren’t telling me to go get the record. They motivate me and support me so much. I really do appreciate them.”

Vasey wound up setting the Illinois High School Association record for rushing yards in a season. He finished with 3,878 yards. According to USA Today it was also the most rushing yards in the country this season. Vasey beat out Ethen Knox from Oil City, Pa. by 173 yards.

Vasey held the touchdown record for about a week. He scored 53 rushing touchdowns, beating John Dergo’s record of 51 for Morris set in 2005. But then Decatur St. Teresa submitted a new claim that Jacardia Wright scored 55 in 2018. So Vasey is second.

The 5-11,170-pound quarterback was a total unknown heading into the season, mainly due to injuries. Last season he was injured a week before the season started. He came back and played the last six games as a running back. He missed all but two games of the short COVID spring season his sophomore year after breaking his collarbone.

Vasey’s speed is obviously key to all the rushing success. But Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp says that Vasey’s decision-making is what made him a historically dangerous triple-option threat.

“When we are running an option play I give him the choice of midline, inside veer or outside veer,” Schremp said. “He chooses it based on the alignment of the defense. His vision on that and ability to pick the right play is better than any quarterback I’ve ever had.”

Vasey posted eye-popping numbers in most games this season. He had back-to-back kickoff returns for touchdowns against Jacobs. He broke the rushing yardage record with 481 yards and eight touchdowns against Harlem in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

“It’s like a sports car,” Schremp said. “His zero to 60 is crazy. And then he can just cut and bam, hit it and go.”

Prairie Ridge’s Tyler Vasey (7) celebrates after the Wolves defeat St. Ignatius to advance to the IHSA 6A title game. Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Heading into the season Vasey’s goal was to get Prairie Ridge (12-2) to the state championship game. He did that, but the Wolves lost to East St. Louis 57-7.

“I’ve never seen kids that big,” Vasey said. “They were really good football players. We scored on the first drive but they just wore us down. They are so big that at halftime everyone was just hurting.”

Vasey hasn’t made a college decision yet. He’s also a top-notch shortstop. Vasey hit .413 last season and runs a 6.6 in the 60-yard dash.

“I’ll probably just play one sport in college,” Vasey said. “I know how much time it takes in college to just do one. It wouldn’t be fair to pick right now because I’m just coming off football.”

Schremp has coached another Sun-Times Player of the Year, Samson Evans, who won the award in 2017. Evans put Prairie Ridge on the map and Vasey has cemented the school’s legacy.

“He’s a special kid,” Schremp said. “I’m just going to miss seeing his face in school every day and having the chance to talk with him.”

