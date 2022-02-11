2 shot, 1 fatally, in Englewood

Two people were shot, one fatally, in Englewood on the South Side.

About 4 p.m., a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 4800 block of South Wells Street, when a vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck in the torso, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The man was struck in the shoulder, and taken to the same hospital, where he is in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.