 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19

The 95-year-old British monarch is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

By Associated Press
Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a Feb. 5 reception at Sandringham House.
JOE GIDDENS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.

People who test positive for COVID-19 in England are required to self-isolate for at least five days, though the government says it plans to lift that requirement for England in the coming week.

The queen has received three doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19. Charles has since returned to work.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, the anniversary of the death in 1952 of her father King George VI.

She recently returned to public duties following several months off after she was told to rest by her doctors after spending a night in hospital for tests in October. She was forced to cancel appearances at several key events, including Remembrance Sunday services at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the past week, she has held audiences virtually and in person.

The queen is also scheduled to attend a string of in-person public engagements in the coming weeks, including audiences with politicians and diplomats, a diplomatic reception at Windsor on March 2 and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

Public celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee are scheduled for June, with festivities including a military parade, a day of horse racing and neighborhood parties over a June 2-5 long weekend.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Dear Abby: Our daughter’s boyfriend is in prison, and that worries us

The man was a high school acquaintance, and they call and visit often.

By Abigail Van Buren

3 killed, 12 wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening

The fatal shootings occurred in Calumet Heights, East Chatham and South Austin.

By Sun-Times Wire

3 shot at gathering in Old Irving Park

Two men and a woman were inside a venue in the 4200 block of West Irving Park Road when a gunman entered and opened fire about 1:10 a.m., police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man found fatally shot in South Austin

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call and found the man, 21, laying on the street in the 5400 block of West Walton Street with a gunshot wound to his head about 9:15 p.m., police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

11-year-old girl among 5 injured in South Chicago crash

An 11-year-old girl was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair to serious condition, Chicago fire officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire