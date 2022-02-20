 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man, 20, charged with repeatedly stabbing brother at Mayfair apartment as father tried to intervene

Prosecutors said the siblings had a “contentious relationship” that came to a head Saturday when Sami Djaid accused his 27-year-old brother of staring at him.

By Tom Schuba
A judge’s gavel Adobe Stock Photo

A 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed his brother repeatedly Saturday morning as their father tried to intervene during a fight at their apartment in the Mayfair neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Sami Djaid was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery in the attack in the 4600 block of North Kildare Avenue, according to Chicago police and Cook County court records.

Sami Djaid

During his initial court hearing Sunday, prosecutors noted that Djaid and his 27-year-old brother had a “contentious relationship for over a year.” The bad blood came to a head Saturday when they began arguing over Djaid’s accusation that his brother was staring at him.

Djaid then went to the apartment’s kitchen and grabbed two knives, including a butcher knife, and threatened to kill his brother, prosecutors said. As their father stood between them, Djaid began swinging both knives and stabbed his brother in his neck and arms.

Prosecutors said Djaid ultimately pushed past his father and chased his brother down a hallway, where the older brother grabbed a glass bottle and struck Djaid over the head. After the two wrestled together, Djaid’s brother ran into a bedroom and threatened to call the police.

Djaid then attempted to run off while still holding a knife, but his brother ran to lock him inside the apartment, prosecutors said. That’s when Djaid stabbed his brother in the chest, at which point prosecutors said the victim began making “gurgling sounds” and struggled to breathe.

Prosecutors said the older brother suffered five stab wounds, including a lacerated lung that may require surgery.

He showed up at Amita Resurrection Medical Center in an unknown condition and identified his brother as the attacker, police said. Djaid was arrested about 11:30 a.m. at the hospital.

Djaid’s public defender noted that his client also suffered puncture wounds and lacerations that required stitches. In his police booking photo, Djaid has two bandages on his head and what appears to be a cut over his left eye.

He graduated from Taft High School in Norwood Park and has lived in Cook County his entire life, his public defender said. For the past two months, he has worked as a barista at O’Hare International Airport.

Judge Maryam Ahmed set his bail at $200,000. If he can post $20,000 to bond out, he’ll be placed on electronic monitoring.

He’s expected in court again on Feb. 28.

Next Up In News

The Latest

No bail for man accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old woman who had ‘ongoing dispute’ with girlfriend

An "ongoing dispute" between neighbors turned deadly late last year after a man fatally shot a woman in the South Shore apartment complex’s stairwell, Cook County prosecutors said.

By Madeline Kenney

Michigan coach Juwan Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after Badgers’ victory

Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after arguing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the handshake line following the Badgers’ 77-63 victory on Sunday. The Big Ten said it planned to "take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review."

By Steve Megargee | Associated Press

Woman, 69, killed in Dixmoor house fire

The home’s owner, Karen Seay, was killed in the fire in the 14000 block of Marshfield Street.

By Sun-Times Wire

3 shot during after-hours party at Old Irving Park office space

An agent for the company that manages the building where the shooting erupted said her firm had previously moved to evict R&R Events Venue LLC for violating the terms of its lease agreement by hosting events.

By Tom Schuba

When some of us become ‘the other,’ all humanity is in danger

Some refuse to accept that women of color have a right to belong, even the right to be human. They try to deny our humanity. If they see you as "the other," then they can say — and do — anything to you.

By Laura Washington

Keeping mask requirements in schools is smart policy

The health of all children and others in our schools is clearly more important than changing a policy to accommodate some who don’t like it.

By Letters to the Editor