2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area Team nominees

The All-Area team and Sun-Times Player of the Year will be revealed later this week. Here’s a look at all the players that were nominated by coaches and athletic directors. Any high school located within the Sun-Times’ coverage area is eligible for the All-Area Team. That encompasses nearly 400 schools.
There will be 20 players selected for the team.
Thanks to all the coaches and AD’s that sent the nominations and statistics that made this possible. This is easily the most comprehensive list with statistics we’ve ever been able to assemble.
The All-City team was announced last week. The All-State team, which involves all of Illinois, will be revealed the final week of the season. Ten players from each of the four classes will be selected.
Here’s the list of all the suburban players that were nominated for All-Area, along with their season averages. You can find the nominees from Chicago here:
2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area nominees
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Points
|Rebs
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|Ben Ahmer
|Huntley
|Sr.
|13
|Robbie Avila
|Oak Forest
|Sr.
|23.9
|10.6
|3.1
|2.1
|2
|Bronson Bartuch
|Elk Grove
|Jr.
|18.5
|Miles Boland
|Loyola
|So.
|11.8
|3.4
|Jack Brennan
|St. Francis
|Sr.
|8
|6
|4
|Garrett Bolte
|Hinsdale South
|Sr.
|19.4
|10.2
|2
|1.7
|Donovan Brown
|Plainfield Central
|Sr.
|17.9
|3
|3
|1
|Garrison Carter
|Wauconda
|Sr.
|12.9
|7.4
|1.9
|1
|1.1
|Connor Casper
|Loyola
|Sr.
|9.1
|7.8
|Cameron Christie
|Rolling Meadows
|Jr.
|22
|4
|3
|Mekhi Cooper
|Bolingbrook
|Jr.
|14
|3
|Griffin Daun
|Wauconda
|Sr.
|14.5
|5.2
|3.6
|3
|1.2
|Jayden Dean
|Neuqua Valley
|Sr.
|14
|4.8
|1.8
|1.6
|Jacob Donohue
|Grayslake North
|Sr.
|8.3
|6.1
|2.6
|Duane Doss
|Beecher
|Sr.
|2.1
|6
|2.8
|3.3
|Justin Drobnik
|Wauconda
|Sr.
|12
|4.2
|3.9
|1.7
|1
|Bobby Durkin
|Glenbard West
|Sr.
|12.8
|4.5
|3.3
|2
|Alex Engro
|Loyola
|Jr.
|12.5
|4.2
|4.1
|Dennis Estepp
|Grayslake Central
|Jr.
|10
|3.5
|4
|2
|Tyler Fawcett
|Wheaton Warrenville South
|Sr.
|14.5
|3.4
|Marshall Gehrke
|Antioch
|Fr.
|13
|5.5
|1.5
|1
|Alex Georgakas
|Prospect
|Jr.
|13.5
|3.5
|2
|Isaiah Green
|Hillcrest
|So.
|11.2
|3
|3
|Will Grudzinski
|Barrington
|Sr.
|19.5
|5.2
|Nick Harrell
|Tinley Park
|Sr.
|13.4
|3.5
|3.1
|3
|Malachi Haythorne
|Tinley Park
|Sr.
|13.6
|3.8
|4.4
|3.3
|Ricky Hill Jr.
|Minooa
|Sr.
|20.8
|5
|4
|2
|Jonah Hinton
|Naperville Central
|Sr.
|20
|4
|Nashawn Holmes
|Homewood-Flossmoor
|Sr.
|12
|3
|3
|Daniel Hong
|Barrington
|Sr.
|11.4
|4
|3.2
|2
|Trevor Hudak
|Minooka
|Sr.
|14.6
|6.2
|1.5
|1.4
|Braden Huff
|Glenbard West
|Sr.
|16.8
|6
|3
|1.5
|1.5
|Dominic Jankowski
|Grayslake North
|Jr.
|16
|3.6
|Deven Jiles
|Richards
|Sr.
|16.5
|8.5
|2
|2
|Javon Johnson
|Proviso East
|Sr.
|18
|5
|Khalil Jones
|St. Laurence
|Fr.
|7.2
|2.1
|4.3
|Chad Kiesgen
|Grant
|Jr.
|12
|6
|2
|Vito LaGioia
|Lake Park
|Sr.
|14
|5.2
|1.8
|Mekhi Lowery
|Oswego East
|Jr.
|12
|7.4
|2.8
|2.8
|Conrad Luczynski
|Bartlett
|Sr.
|18.4
|12.5
|3.2
|4.2
|Kelton McEwen
|Bartlett
|So.
|13.5
|2.5
|2.5
|1.7
|Nick Martinelli
|Glenbrook South
|Sr.
|22.5
|6.7
|2.7
|Brandon McCoy
|St. Laurence
|Sr.
|17.2
|8.2
|1.6
|Christian Meeks
|Homewood-Flossmoor
|Sr.
|19
|8
|Sebastian Miller
|St. Francis
|Sr.
|12
|7
|5
|3
|Bryce Moore
|Carmel
|Sr.
|19
|7
|3
|EJ Mosley
|St. Laurence
|Fr.
|11.2
|1.8
|1
|Justin Mullins
|Oak Park
|Sr.
|25.6
|10.4
|2.9
|2
|Jackson Munro
|New Trier
|Sr.
|17
|9
|4
|2
|Bakari Nelson
|Evergreen Park
|Jr.
|14
|7
|2
|Cooper Noard
|Glenbrook South
|Sr.
|16.4
|4.6
|2.9
|Aaron Onesimus
|Schaumburg Christian
|Sr.
|27
|7
|2.5
|2
|DeVon Oregon
|Oswego East
|Sr.
|12.1
|2.4
|1.9
|Michael Osei-Bonsu
|Bolingbrook
|Sr.
|13
|11
|Caden Pierce
|Glenbard West
|Sr.
|12.7
|5.3
|3.9
|3.2
|Jaxson Provost
|McNamara
|Sr.
|12.3
|4.8
|5.6
|3.5
|Patrick Robinson
|Oswego East
|Sr.
|13.5
|4.2
|2.4
|1.3
|Ty Rodgers
|Thornton
|Sr.
|17.3
|15.4
|8.1
|3.3
|3
|Marquel Saleek
|Willowbrook
|Sr.
|20
|6.62
|3.65
|2.5
|Owen Schneider
|Prospect
|Sr.
|13
|3.5
|3
|2.5
|Jaden Schutt
|Yorkville Christian
|Sr.
|27
|7
|3
|Nolan Sexton
|Evergreen Park
|So.
|15
|5
|3
|Bryce Shoto
|Plainfield Central
|Jr.
|13.6
|2
|3
|1
|Asa Thomas
|Lake Forest
|Jr.
|17
|7.1
|2.7
|Orlando Thomas
|Rolling Meadows
|Sr.
|15
|4
|3
|Bryce Tillery
|Hillcrest
|Jr.
|12
|4
|3
|Joseph Valera
|Grayslake North
|Sr.
|15
|3.6
|3.7
|3.4
|Ben VanderWal
|Timothy Christian
|Sr.
|26.4
|10
|2.3
|2.4
|2.3
|K.J. Vasser
|Yorkville Christian
|Sr.
|17
|4
|2
|Jack Vetger
|Lincoln-Way Central
|Sr.
|18.2
|Mike Vuckovic
|Hoffman Estates
|Sr.
|18
|4
|4
|2
|Collin Wainscott
|Marmion
|Jr.
|14
|3
|3
|Paxton Warden
|Glenbard West
|Sr.
|10.9
|3.7
|2.2
|2
|Tony Webb
|Tinley Park
|Sr.
|16.2
|9.8
|1.2
|1.2
|3.3
|Brendan Whalen
|Grayslake Central
|Sr.
|14
|6
|Damari Wheeler-Thomas
|Larkin
|Sr.
|19
|3
|5
|3
|Aiden Wieczorek
|Huntley
|Sr.
|12.6
|5.7
|3.5
|Luke Williams
|Naperville North
|So.
|14.1
|4.7
|3
|2.7
|Sonny Williams
|Notre Dame
|Jr.
|13
|3
|2.5
|Zeke Williams
|Naperville North
|Sr.
|13.1
|6.2
|2.1
|2.1
|DJ Wilson
|Schaumburg
|Sr.
|17
|7
|4
|Brendan Yarusso
|St. Francis
|Sr.
|15
|5
|5