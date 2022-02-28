 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area Team nominees

All the players that were nominated for the All-Area Team.

By Michael O'Brien
Beecher’s Duane Doss (3) works the ball near the baseline as the Bobcats play Momence.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

The All-Area team and Sun-Times Player of the Year will be revealed later this week. Here’s a look at all the players that were nominated by coaches and athletic directors. Any high school located within the Sun-Times’ coverage area is eligible for the All-Area Team. That encompasses nearly 400 schools.

There will be 20 players selected for the team.

Thanks to all the coaches and AD’s that sent the nominations and statistics that made this possible. This is easily the most comprehensive list with statistics we’ve ever been able to assemble.

The All-City team was announced last week. The All-State team, which involves all of Illinois, will be revealed the final week of the season. Ten players from each of the four classes will be selected.

Here’s the list of all the suburban players that were nominated for All-Area, along with their season averages. You can find the nominees from Chicago here:

2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area nominees

Player Team Year Points Rebs Assists Steals Blocks
Ben Ahmer Huntley Sr. 13
Robbie Avila Oak Forest Sr. 23.9 10.6 3.1 2.1 2
Bronson Bartuch Elk Grove Jr. 18.5
Miles Boland Loyola So. 11.8 3.4
Jack Brennan St. Francis Sr. 8 6 4
Garrett Bolte Hinsdale South Sr. 19.4 10.2 2 1.7
Donovan Brown Plainfield Central Sr. 17.9 3 3 1
Garrison Carter Wauconda Sr. 12.9 7.4 1.9 1 1.1
Connor Casper Loyola Sr. 9.1 7.8
Cameron Christie Rolling Meadows Jr. 22 4 3
Mekhi Cooper Bolingbrook Jr. 14 3
Griffin Daun Wauconda Sr. 14.5 5.2 3.6 3 1.2
Jayden Dean Neuqua Valley Sr. 14 4.8 1.8 1.6
Jacob Donohue Grayslake North Sr. 8.3 6.1 2.6
Duane Doss Beecher Sr. 2.1 6 2.8 3.3
Justin Drobnik Wauconda Sr. 12 4.2 3.9 1.7 1
Bobby Durkin Glenbard West Sr. 12.8 4.5 3.3 2
Alex Engro Loyola Jr. 12.5 4.2 4.1
Dennis Estepp Grayslake Central Jr. 10 3.5 4 2
Tyler Fawcett Wheaton Warrenville South Sr. 14.5 3.4
Marshall Gehrke Antioch Fr. 13 5.5 1.5 1
Alex Georgakas Prospect Jr. 13.5 3.5 2
Isaiah Green Hillcrest So. 11.2 3 3
Will Grudzinski Barrington Sr. 19.5 5.2
Nick Harrell Tinley Park Sr. 13.4 3.5 3.1 3
Malachi Haythorne Tinley Park Sr. 13.6 3.8 4.4 3.3
Ricky Hill Jr. Minooa Sr. 20.8 5 4 2
Jonah Hinton Naperville Central Sr. 20 4
Nashawn Holmes Homewood-Flossmoor Sr. 12 3 3
Daniel Hong Barrington Sr. 11.4 4 3.2 2
Trevor Hudak Minooka Sr. 14.6 6.2 1.5 1.4
Braden Huff Glenbard West Sr. 16.8 6 3 1.5 1.5
Dominic Jankowski Grayslake North Jr. 16 3.6
Deven Jiles Richards Sr. 16.5 8.5 2 2
Javon Johnson Proviso East Sr. 18 5
Khalil Jones St. Laurence Fr. 7.2 2.1 4.3
Chad Kiesgen Grant Jr. 12 6 2
Vito LaGioia Lake Park Sr. 14 5.2 1.8
Mekhi Lowery Oswego East Jr. 12 7.4 2.8 2.8
Conrad Luczynski Bartlett Sr. 18.4 12.5 3.2 4.2
Kelton McEwen Bartlett So. 13.5 2.5 2.5 1.7
Nick Martinelli Glenbrook South Sr. 22.5 6.7 2.7
Brandon McCoy St. Laurence Sr. 17.2 8.2 1.6
Christian Meeks Homewood-Flossmoor Sr. 19 8
Sebastian Miller St. Francis Sr. 12 7 5 3
Bryce Moore Carmel Sr. 19 7 3
EJ Mosley St. Laurence Fr. 11.2 1.8 1
Justin Mullins Oak Park Sr. 25.6 10.4 2.9 2
Jackson Munro New Trier Sr. 17 9 4 2
Bakari Nelson Evergreen Park Jr. 14 7 2
Cooper Noard Glenbrook South Sr. 16.4 4.6 2.9
Aaron Onesimus Schaumburg Christian Sr. 27 7 2.5 2
DeVon Oregon Oswego East Sr. 12.1 2.4 1.9
Michael Osei-Bonsu Bolingbrook Sr. 13 11
Caden Pierce Glenbard West Sr. 12.7 5.3 3.9 3.2
Jaxson Provost McNamara Sr. 12.3 4.8 5.6 3.5
Patrick Robinson Oswego East Sr. 13.5 4.2 2.4 1.3
Ty Rodgers Thornton Sr. 17.3 15.4 8.1 3.3 3
Marquel Saleek Willowbrook Sr. 20 6.62 3.65 2.5
Owen Schneider Prospect Sr. 13 3.5 3 2.5
Jaden Schutt Yorkville Christian Sr. 27 7 3
Nolan Sexton Evergreen Park So. 15 5 3
Bryce Shoto Plainfield Central Jr. 13.6 2 3 1
Asa Thomas Lake Forest Jr. 17 7.1 2.7
Orlando Thomas Rolling Meadows Sr. 15 4 3
Bryce Tillery Hillcrest Jr. 12 4 3
Joseph Valera Grayslake North Sr. 15 3.6 3.7 3.4
Ben VanderWal Timothy Christian Sr. 26.4 10 2.3 2.4 2.3
K.J. Vasser Yorkville Christian Sr. 17 4 2
Jack Vetger Lincoln-Way Central Sr. 18.2
Mike Vuckovic Hoffman Estates Sr. 18 4 4 2
Collin Wainscott Marmion Jr. 14 3 3
Paxton Warden Glenbard West Sr. 10.9 3.7 2.2 2
Tony Webb Tinley Park Sr. 16.2 9.8 1.2 1.2 3.3
Brendan Whalen Grayslake Central Sr. 14 6
Damari Wheeler-Thomas Larkin Sr. 19 3 5 3
Aiden Wieczorek Huntley Sr. 12.6 5.7 3.5
Luke Williams Naperville North So. 14.1 4.7 3 2.7
Sonny Williams Notre Dame Jr. 13 3 2.5
Zeke Williams Naperville North Sr. 13.1 6.2 2.1 2.1
DJ Wilson Schaumburg Sr. 17 7 4
Brendan Yarusso St. Francis Sr. 15 5 5

