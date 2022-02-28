2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area Team nominees

The All-Area team and Sun-Times Player of the Year will be revealed later this week. Here’s a look at all the players that were nominated by coaches and athletic directors. Any high school located within the Sun-Times’ coverage area is eligible for the All-Area Team. That encompasses nearly 400 schools.

There will be 20 players selected for the team.

Thanks to all the coaches and AD’s that sent the nominations and statistics that made this possible. This is easily the most comprehensive list with statistics we’ve ever been able to assemble.

The All-City team was announced last week. The All-State team, which involves all of Illinois, will be revealed the final week of the season. Ten players from each of the four classes will be selected.

Here’s the list of all the suburban players that were nominated for All-Area, along with their season averages. You can find the nominees from Chicago here: