 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Syl Johnson, Grammy-nominated Chicago blues artist, dies at 85

The passing comes less than a week after the death of his brother and fellow musician Jimmy Johnson.

By Darel Jevens
Syl Johnson performs at the Old Town School of Folk Music in 2010.
Sun-Times file

Chicago blues artist Syl Johnson has died at 85, less than a week after the death of his brother, fellow blues powerhouse Jimmy Johnson.

“The world has lost two musical giants,” his family said in a statement Sunday.

The Grammy-nominated singer made his name in the 1960s with hits including “Come On Sock It To Me” and “Is It Because I’m Black.” Decades after its 1967 release, Johnson’s song “Different Strokes” became a favorite of dance DJs and was sampled by rap artists including Run-DMC, Public Enemy, NWA, the Beastie Boys, the Wu-Tang Clan, and Jay Z and Kanye West.

He was born Sylvester Thompson in Holly Springs, Mississippi. After his arrival in Chicago at 16, he recorded for the Twilight/Twinight label.

With Hi Records in Memphis, he had his biggest hit in 1975 with a cover of “Take Me to the River,” co-written and first recorded by Al Green. (The song was again a hit four years later for Talking Heads.)

A 2010 boxed set of his work, “Syl Johnson: Complete Mythology,” brought Johnson two Grammy nominations, for best historical album and best liner notes.

In 2017, Johnson produced “Rebirth of Soul,” an album by his daughter, singer-songwriter Syleena Johnsonn, covering ’60s and ’70s songs.

“My dad’s a perfectionist, so it was challenging in that respect,” she told the Sun-Times then, “but it’s also because he comes from that era of music that makes him very judgmental about these particular songs. The music on this record was very precious to him, so he was very judgmental on how I approached it. But it was good, because, in a way, it was a learning experience for me. It was awesome to be able to reinterpret those artists for our time today.”

Next Up In Obituaries

The Latest

16-year-old charged with murder, attempted murder of two teens 

The teens were allegedly all inside a vehicle making a drug transaction Jan. 29 in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue when the 16-year-old boy fired shots, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’

The administration has stepped up warnings that Russia increasingly seems intent on further invading Ukrainian territory.

By Associated Press

Bears name Richard Hightower special teams coordinator

Hightower spent the last five seasons as the special teams coordinator for the 49ers.

By Patrick Finley

15-story office tower planned in River North aims for post-pandemic appeal

Following an agreement with a tenant, a developer intends to start construction on the second of three planned buildings.

By David Roeder

Man fatally shot on Near West Side

The man, 22, was in the first block of South Seeley Avenue about 2:50 a.m. when he was shot multiple times.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man found shot to death in South Loop

The man, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Sun-Times Wire