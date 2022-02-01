Jimmy Johnson, renowned Chicago bluesman, guitarist, dead at 93

Chicago bluesman Jimmy Johnson, whose blistering performances were matched by his wide-ranging musical knowledge and meticulous attention to detail in his performances and recordings, has died.

He died Monday at his home in Harvey, according to his label, Delmark Records. He was 93.

“Jimmy Johnson was one of those great musicians whom you could identify by hearing just one note of his voice or one note of his guitar,” said Bruce Iglauer, founder of Alligator Records, another label for which he’d recorded.

“Jimmy was one of the most talented and passionate bluesmen ever to come out of Chicago,” Iglauer said. “His passionate, high tenor voice and elegant, minor-key guitar string bending were instantly recognizable. He was not only a searing guitar player and intense, distinctive singer, but his music had the deep emotional impact of the best blues.”

More than 80,000 people watched Delmark’s live broadcast honoring Mr. Johnson on his 92nd birthday celebration, said Elbio Barilari, artistic director for the label and the producer of his last record, “Every Day of Your Life.”

Mr. Johnson always kept up with technology. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, he did a Facebook livestream every Saturday from his home.

“He had an audience from all over the world, and people from 50 or 60 countries were watching,” said Julia Miller, Delmark president.

As recently as two weeks ago, he did a short broadcast from home. In 2019, he played Chicago Blues Fest.

Born in Holly Springs, Mississippi, Mr. Johnson studied music at the Boston Conservatory and later worked in Chicago as a welder.

In Chicago, he was mentored by Jimmy Dawkins, Freddie King and Otis Rush. He also was a member of the Junior Wells band, according to Delmark.

In 2021, Mr. Johnson — who also played piano — was named “Blues Artist of the Year” by Living Blues Magazine’s critics poll.

The year before, the magazine named him “Best Blues Guitar Player.”

He’d been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in Memphis, Tenn., in 2016.

Barilari said Mr. Johnson always appreciated how much music had done for him. He said he’d tell people, “Music gave me everything.”