Thursday, March 10, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man charged in beating death of 70-year-old woman in Edison Park

Thomas Diskin, 56, was arrested Tuesday morning after a 12-hour standoff with police in the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 10, 2022 07:24 AM
judge_and_gavel.0.jpg

A man has been charged with the beating death of a 70-year-old woman in Edison Park on the Northwest Side.

The woman was found dead with blunt trauma to her head and face, police said. Her name has not yet been released by the medical examiner.

Officers had been notified by a 911 caller who said a man dressed in pajamas had approached her and said he had killed someone in an apartment, according to police radio traffic.

Diskin was charged with murder and home invasion. He is also charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, but police released no details.

He was due in bond court Thursday morning.

