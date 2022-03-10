The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Other Views News Metro/State

Kim Foxx: In Jussie Smollett case, our justice system failed. Here’s how and why.

The tactics used are becoming common when cases involve progressive prosecutors. I worry it will serve as a deterrent to the next generation of prosecutors eager to fight for critical reforms.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx By Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx
 March 10, 2022 07:01 PM
SHARE Kim Foxx: In Jussie Smollett case, our justice system failed. Here’s how and why.
Actor Jussie Smollett appears at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Thursday, March 10, 2022,

Actor Jussie Smollett appears at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Mar. 10.

AP Photos

At its best, our justice system should make people safer, hold accountable those who seek to harm others and earn the trust of its citizenry. At its worst, the system can be easily manipulated in furtherance of thinly veiled political agendas. 

On Thursday, the damaging, costly, and disingenuous criminal prosecution of Jussie Smollett came to an end. As Cook County State’s Attorney, it pains me deeply to say that, in this particular case, our justice system failed. Chicagoans deserve to know how and why it can, and likely will, happen again across the country. 

Opinion bug

Opinion

In January 2019, Mr. Smollett reported that he had been the victim of a hate crime. From the first reports of the alleged attack, this case was treated like no other. When the preliminary investigation suggested that significant portions of his story appeared untrue, many of the specific details quickly found their way into the public sphere. Almost immediately there were leaks to the press, causing the Chicago Police Department to launch an internal investigation. Then-Supt. Eddie Johnson flew to New York City for a live interview on Good Morning America to discuss the evidence and Mr. Smollett’s assumed guilt prior to formal charges being filed. 

Given the reputational price Smollett paid, the $10,000 bond we held, and the fact that he’d never been accused of a violent crime, my office made the decision not to further pursue a criminal conviction. This story should have ended there, as thousands upon thousands of non-prosecuted cases do every day. 

Instead, taxpayers have since spent millions of dollars for the criminal prosecution of a hoax. Last year alone there were over 800 murders in Chicago. My administration has vacated over 177 wrongful convictions, 87 of those in the last 3 years. Rather than working collaboratively to stem rising crime or free the wrongly convicted, a small group of people hijacked the judicial system to enact what is best described as mob justice. 

No “abuse of discretion” standard

Sadly, these tactics are becoming common. Black women elected prosecutors around the country have faced the same mob mentality. In Boston, then-District Attorney Rachael Rollins chose not to prosecute 36 people arrested for peacefully protesting a discriminatory charade called the Straight Pride Parade. In an attempted end-run around Rollins’ prosecutorial discretion, a crusading Municipal Court judge pursued charges anyway and was stopped only by the Massachusetts Supreme Court. In St. Louis, opponents of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardener are working to revoke her law license as retribution for her decision to prosecute former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who was accused of taking nude photographs of a woman he had tied up. (Charges against Mr. Greitens were eventually dropped.) 

In Smollett’s case, the mob was relentless, organized and effective. A judge appointed a special prosecutor with an unlimited budget to reopen the investigation into a nonviolent Hollywood actor, a complete disregard for the discretion that prosecutors must have to be effective and independent. As a former prosecutor, Dan Webb knows that prosecutors have that power, and more importantly, knows there is no “abuse of discretion” standard. In fact, the Supreme Court has recognized the “wide discretion” of prosecutors, and that courts should defer to the original prosecutorial decision. Webb knows this, and could refer to his friend Bill Barr’s own remarks. 

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Just because we do not like the outcome should not mean we bully prosecutors and circumvent the judicial process to get it changed. Smollett was indicted, tried and convicted by a kangaroo prosecution in a matter of months. Meanwhile, the families of more than 50 Black women murdered in Chicago over the last 20 years await justice. 

Along the way, the same special prosecutor pursued a targeted, predetermined “investigation” of my involvement with the case. Knowing I had done nothing wrong but that objecting to the process would be painted as guilt, I cooperated. Predictably, the probe found no criminal wrongdoing and still un-ironically accused me of “abuses of discretion.” It’s a playbook: attack and marginalize anyone fighting to create a more just system, one that recognizes the rule of law. 

What is most frustrating is that my cooperation in a process I knew was illegitimate sets a precedent that can be weaponized against progressive prosecutors determined to break the cycle of inevitable outcomes. Further, I worry it will serve as a deterrent to the next generation of prosecutors eager to fight for critical reforms.

Anyone interested in an equitable system of justice should be worried too. 

Kim Foxx is the Cook County State’s Attorney.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Commentary: Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia again exposes male-female gap in sports
Thank God Trump isn’t president right now
‘This is what we do: we build robots’
Jesse Jackson should learn reality about Ukraine, not Putin’s propaganda
In crowded race to replace Bobby Rush, skip personal attacks and petty politics
Crisis of missing Black women and girls deserves more public attention
The Latest
The proposed site of a casino development in Danville, just south of Interstate 74 along the Illinois-Indiana border, shown in 2019.
Casinos and Gambling
Field of dreams? State regulators approve Danville casino, leaving only Chicago still pining for action
Fifteen casinos have been approved in Illinois history, but the 16th — earmarked for Chicago — promises to be the biggest.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 10, 2022 07:34 PM
SMOLLETT_031122_11_copy.jpg
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 5 months in jail for staging fake hate crime in downtown Chicago
“You’ve destroyed your life as you knew it,” Judge James Linn told the former “Empire” actor. “There is nothing any sentencing judge could do compared to the damage you’ve already done.”
By Matthew Hendrickson and Andy Grimm
March 10, 2022 07:30 PM
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
Bears
Ryan Poles started the Bears’ rebuild when he agreed to move Khalil Mack
Poles agreeing to trade a sure-fire Pro Football Hall of Famer in his first major Bears move is a bold, refreshingly cold-hearted move, considering the Bears made Mack the richest defensive player in history when they traded for him four years ago.
By Patrick Finley
March 10, 2022 07:24 PM
The BetRivers Sportsbook, the first brick-and-mortar sportsbook approved by the Illinois Gaming Board, pictured at its March 2020 opening in Des Plaines. Illinoisans have bet $1.4 billion since then.
Casinos and Gambling
Bet nyet! Illinois Gaming Board pulls plug on Russian sports betting following Ukraine invasion
Many sportsbooks previously pulled Russian contests from the board in the days after the Feb. 24 invasion, as a growing number of U.S. businesses face pressure to sever ties with any interests in the country.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 10, 2022 06:51 PM
About a dozen community members marched two miles Thursday morning, commemorating Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday by highlighting missing pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles and other missing Black women and girls.
Chicago
‘Bring them home’ march honoring Harriet Tubman shines light on Kierra Coles, other missing Black women
On Thursday, about a dozen demonstrators gathered in the east Chatham neighborhood to honor Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday and to draw attention to missing Black women and girls.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 10, 2022 06:23 PM