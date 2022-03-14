Fatboy Slim, Charlotte De Witte highlight ARC Music Festival’s 2022 lineup

House music fans will be waiting anxiously for Labor Day this year as ARC Music Festival returns to Union Park with an extra day of music and a killer lineup.
After a successful debut in Chicago last year, the house music festival will expand to three days instead of just two, according to an ARC press release, and welcome to the stage some of the biggest names in electronic music.
This year’s lineup includes big names such as Fatboy Slim, Charlotte De Witte and Gorgon City, the release said. As Chicago is house music’s hometown, local legends such as Derrick Carter and DJ Lady D will also perform on one of the festival's four stages.
“ARC will once again extend beyond the music, creating a cutting-edge experience that mirrors the culture and artistry of its host city,” the release said. “Attendees can expect curated production elements and art to guide them between each of the four immersive stage environments. The event will also act as a showcase of Chicago’s culinary prowess, offering an elevated and distinctly local event.”
Here’s the full lineup:
- Adam Beyer & Cirez D
- ANNA
- Ann Clue
- Azzecca
- Ben Böhmer
- Boris Brejcha
- Carl Cox
- Carl Craig
- Charlotte de Witte
- Chelina Manuhutu
- Chip E.
- Chris Lake
- Claptone
- Cloonee
- Derrick Carter
- DJ Hyperactive
- DJ Lady D
- DJ Tennis
- Eats Everything
- Enrico Sangiuliano
- Fatboy Slim
- Gene Farris
- Get Real
- Giolì & Assia
- Gorgon City
- Hiroko Yamamura
- Honey Dijon
- Joseph Capriati
- Justin Martin
- Kasablanca
- Kryptogram
- Lane 8
- Maher Daniel
- Miane
- Mike Dunn
- Moritz Hofbauer
- Nora En Pure
- Paco Osuna
- Ricardo Villalobos
- Richie Hawtin
- Ron Carroll
- Sama’ Abdulhadi
- Skream
- Vintage Culture
- Wax Motif
A full schedule has yet to be released. The festival runs Sept. 2-4. Tickets go on sale on March 17 at www.arcmusicfestival.com.