Fatboy Slim, Charlotte De Witte highlight ARC Music Festival’s 2022 lineup

House music fans will be waiting anxiously for Labor Day this year as ARC Music Festival returns to Union Park with an extra day of music and a killer lineup.

After a successful debut in Chicago last year, the house music festival will expand to three days instead of just two, according to an ARC press release, and welcome to the stage some of the biggest names in electronic music.

This year’s lineup includes big names such as Fatboy Slim, Charlotte De Witte and Gorgon City, the release said. As Chicago is house music’s hometown, local legends such as Derrick Carter and DJ Lady D will also perform on one of the festival's four stages.

“ARC will once again extend beyond the music, creating a cutting-edge experience that mirrors the culture and artistry of its host city,” the release said. “Attendees can expect curated production elements and art to guide them between each of the four immersive stage environments. The event will also act as a showcase of Chicago’s culinary prowess, offering an elevated and distinctly local event.”

Here’s the full lineup:



Adam Beyer & Cirez D

ANNA

Ann Clue

Azzecca

Ben Böhmer

Boris Brejcha

Carl Cox

Carl Craig

Charlotte de Witte

Chelina Manuhutu

Chip E.

Chris Lake

Claptone

Cloonee

Derrick Carter

DJ Hyperactive

DJ Lady D

DJ Tennis

Eats Everything

Enrico Sangiuliano

Fatboy Slim

Gene Farris

Get Real

Giolì & Assia

Gorgon City

Hiroko Yamamura

Honey Dijon

Joseph Capriati

Justin Martin

Kasablanca

Kryptogram

Lane 8

Maher Daniel

Miane

Mike Dunn

Moritz Hofbauer

Nora En Pure

Paco Osuna

Ricardo Villalobos

Richie Hawtin

Ron Carroll

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Skream

Vintage Culture

Wax Motif

A full schedule has yet to be released. The festival runs Sept. 2-4. Tickets go on sale on March 17 at www.arcmusicfestival.com.

