Monday, March 21, 2022
As we head back to the office, Happy Hour shouldn’t be part of work culture

More than a third of Americans don’t drink. Maybe they just don’t like the taste or it’s for religious reasons. But, for many of us, it’s actually a life-or-death decision.

By Letters to the Editor
 March 21, 2022 04:00 PM
Heineken and Lagunitas beer is pictured on May 4, 2017 in Chicago.

Heineken and Lagunitas beer is pictured on May 4, 2017 in Chicago.

Getty

My mother died of alcohol-related causes when I was 18. 

Throughout high school, I resented alcohol and focused on sports. I didn’t have my first sip until I turned 20.

My drinking escalated when I started to work. Drinking after work was viewed as the norm. And, I wanted to be seen as normal, especially as I was starting my career. 

Even though there wasn’t pressure to drink at after-hour events, everyone was doing it. Skipping out felt like a disservice to my career. My attendance showed a commitment to the company and allowed me to build a rapport with my peers and managers. I didn’t want anyone thinking I was odd or difficult by being the only one not drinking.

Work happy hours eventually triggered relapses and a downward spiral of addictive behavior that bled into my personal life. The relapses turned into DUIs. After my third arrest, I became a felon and when you’re a felon, it’s hard to build a career.

Alcohol just didn’t take my career. It almost took my life. The only reason I didn’t end up a statistic is because of the treatment I received and the current job I have in the recovery field. I don’t have to worry about trading my sobriety to climb the corporate ladder. My employer cares about my well-being, and everyone’s companies should too.

Now that people are heading back to the office, it’s a great time to redefine company cultures. You don’t have to put a dramatic end to work happy hours if you never bring them back in the first place.

Mike Beese, Chicago

Too many Republicans detached from reality

S.E. Cupp noted in her column last week that  ” ... evangelicals also disproportionately took up dangerous conspiracy theories that threaten our democracy.” She wrote that 74% of white evangelicals believe that Donald Trump’s Big Lie is “mostly or completely accurate,” but “only 54% of non-evangelical Republicans do.” Only 54%?!?

So, more than half of non-evangelical Republicans actually believe Trump won in 2020? Is that supposed to be better news?

Similarly, 67% of evangelicals believe the “Deep State” tried to undermine the Trump administration, versus 52% of non-evangelical Republicans.

Finally, “fully 60% of evangelical Republicans believe ‘antifa’ was mostly responsible” for the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, compared with 42% of non-evangelical Republicans.

Like Cupp, I find it extremely unsettling that so many Republican evangelicals hold beliefs so out of touch with reality. Since many of these people are considered “extreme,” it is not that surprising, especially since Trump has been encouraging such beliefs, with great success.

But I also find it extremely unsettling that a significant proportion of the supposedly “non-extreme” non-evangelical Republicans also hold beliefs that are simply not true and have no basis in reality. These people are all a threat to our democracy.

Bob Chimis, Elmwood Park

“It’s pretty dope,” the White Sox’ Tim Anderson said of a new documentary focusing on his life. “It’s going to be pretty cool. Giving a chance for people to get in-depth with things I’ve been through.”
White Sox
Fans can’t get enough of White Sox star Tim Anderson, and he’s willing to give
Tim Anderson speaks about his platform, his contract, Tony La Russa and the White Sox’ TA7 documentary.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 21, 2022 04:27 PM
Oil drilling rigs are pictured at dusk, Monday, March 7, 2022, in El Reno, Okla
City Hall
Chicago joins bandwagon of cities divesting city funds from fossil fuel companies
City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin already has “divested all applicable funds” from the “top 225 companies fossil fuel companies” over the past 18 months. It adds up to more than $70 million, she said.
By Fran Spielman
March 21, 2022 04:23 PM
When the Rams dropped 34 points on the Bears in the 2021 season opener, Allen Robinson took note.
Bears
Ex-Bears WR Allen Robinson pined to play in Rams’ offense while watching from afar
Robinson was plagued by poor quarterback play and minimal team success with the Bears and Jaguars. Now he joins the defending champs.
By Jason Lieser
March 21, 2022 03:51 PM
Ed Numrych with his big lake trout caught on southern Lake Michigan. Provided by Mark Simpson
Outdoors
Big wisdom of big years pays off: Big lake trout caught by 92-year-old earns Fish of the Week
Ed Numrych, 92, caught a 35-inch lake trout with the help of the experience of his life in fishing to earn Fish of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
March 21, 2022 03:47 PM
The 606, or Bloomingdale Trail, is a 2.7-mile trail and park, converted from an unused, elevated rail line between Ashland and Ridgeway avenues. It opened to the public in June 2015.
City Hall
Finance Committee OKs keeping demolition fees in Pilsen and along 606 trail
The surcharges, being extended for two more years, are $15,000 for demolishing a house, townhouse or two-flat and $5,000-per-unit for tearing down multi-unit residential buildings. Critics have said such fees steal equity from residents who “stuck it out through tough times.”
By Fran Spielman
March 21, 2022 03:07 PM