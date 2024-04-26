The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024
Education Metro/State Suburban Chicago

Arlington Heights school nurse on administrative leave amid probe into medicine swap

Lawyers for one family say the child has suffered health problems after blood tests showed signs of excessive aspirin intake and fentanyl.

By  Daily Herald
   
Christopher Placek
SHARE Arlington Heights school nurse on administrative leave amid probe into medicine swap
An arrangement of aspirin pills

An Arlington Heights school nurse has been place on leave while authorities investigate whether students’ prescription medications were switched.

AP file

A nurse at an Arlington Heights elementary school has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations of switching out prescription medication intended for students.

An Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 administrator was made aware of concerns and documentation regarding the licensed registered nurse at Westgate Elementary on Monday night, Supt. Lori Bein wrote in a letter to parents this week.

Bein said the district immediately reported the matter to the Arlington Heights Police Department and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Families of students who signed forms allowing for the dispensing of medications at school were asked to come to the school to verify the contents and quantity of medication at the nurse’s office, Bein said.

The family of one student who may have been given the wrong medication has retained the prominent Chicago law firm Romanucci & Blandin. In a statement Thursday night, attorneys said the child has suffered health problems after blood tests showed signs of excessive aspirin intake and fentanyl.

“This situation is abhorrent, and we feel thoroughly betrayed by the violation of trust we placed in Westgate Elementary School and its staff, who were given the privilege of caring for our child,” the family said in a statement through their attorneys. “We are highly concerned for the health of our child and will not rest until we understand exactly what happened and see that the appropriate people are held accountable.”

Attorneys said the family’s name and their child’s identity, health history and exact medications are being withheld to protect the child’s privacy.

Read more at dailyherald.com.

Next Up In Education
Northwestern students set up pro-Palestinian encampment, joining protesters nationwide
Facing budget criticism, CPS officials say changes are 'milestone' to be celebrated
Northwestern hazing scandal lawsuits are consolidated
CPS selective, magnet schools appear to take hit under new equity funding formula
$5 million fund to aid Chicago students with disabilities
Lou Malnati's aims to honor 10 teachers with a year of free pizza
The Latest
This postcard-inspired mural for the city of Blue Island welcomes drivers headed south on Western Avenue from Chicago.
Murals and Mosaics
In Blue Island, Chris Campagna's murals aim to soften hard edges, tie together neighborhoods
Construction of roadways and bridges decades ago brought a kind of starkness to residential areas in the south suburb, which is now using public art as part of a plan for beautification.
By Genevieve Bookwalter
 
Bears
Bears get all A's for Caleb Williams-Rome Odunze draft
It remains to be seen if Williams and Odunze will be as good as advertised, but draft analysts were virtually unanimous about the Bears’ draft: They took advantage of a tremendous opportunity. “There was only one rational path for the Beasr to take, and they took it,”
By Mark Potash
 
Elvis-Crespo-Miche-Festival
La Voz Chicago
Artistas para el Festival de Micheladas 2024: Junior H, Los Ángeles Azules, Luis R. Conriquez entre la lista
El sexto Festival anual de Michelada regresa al sur de Chicago los días 13 y 14 de julio, con Oakwood Beach como su nueva sede designada.
By Andrea Flores
 
Singer R. Kelly appears for a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly's Chicago conviction upheld by appeals court
The former R&B star is being held in a medium-security prison in North Carolina, records show. He is not due to be released until December 2045.
By Jon Seidel
 
APTOPIX NFL Draft Football
Bears
New Bears QB Caleb Williams sets draft night sales record for Fanatics
Caleb Williams is No.1 in more ways than, well, one.
By Patrick Finley
 