Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Woman found beaten to death in Englewood home

The 47-year-old was found unresponsive about 6:50 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 23, 2022 09:00 PM
Sun-Times file photo

A woman was found beaten to death Wednesday evening in Englewood on the South Side.

The 47-year-old was found unresponsive about 6:50 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said.

She had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She has not yet been identified.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

The Latest
Proviso West High School at 4701 Harrison St. in Hillside.
Education
Proviso Teachers Union reaches tentative agreement with school board, ending two-week strike
“The Board, District administrators and teachers look forward to continuing to work together to maintain and enhance the quality of education and fiscal stability of District 209 for the benefit of our students, staff and community,” District 209 School Board President Rodney Alexander said Wednesday.
By Manny Ramos
March 23, 2022 09:08 PM
Fans storm the court at the conclusion of a college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., on Sunday, March 6, 2022. After about two months of falling COVID-19 cases, pandemic restrictions have been lifted across the U.S., and many people are taking off their masks and returning to indoor spaces.
Editorials
Latest news on pandemic death toll, BA.2 variant: sobering, but no need to panic
Nearly 19,000 more people died in Cook County than expected in 2020 and 2021, mostly from COVID but also from other causes. Meanwhile, the “stealth” variant is spreading, but experts say there’s no cause for alarm.
By CST Editorial Board
March 23, 2022 09:00 PM
State Sen. Darren Bailey, left, at a campaign event in Palatine earlier this month; Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, right, campaigns in Chicago in October.&nbsp;
Elections
Darren Bailey and Jesse Sullivan win the lottery! (For sought-after spots on GOP primary ballot)
But does ballot position matter? Some experts say no. “It’s tradition. It’s part of the summer camp aspect of campaigning,” said political science professor Christopher Mooney. “But does it have an impact on average? No, it doesn’t. But again, in an individual case, who’s to say?”
By Taylor Avery
March 23, 2022 08:50 PM
A 17-year-old boy was shot Mar. 23, 2022, in Little Village.
Crime
Teen boy critically hurt in Little Village shooting; police questioning person of interest
The 17-year-old was near the sidewalk in the 3700 block of West 26th Street when a green vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 23, 2022 08:26 PM
Stauber10.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks sign new prospect goalie from Providence, Jaxson Stauber
Stauber, who signed a two-year contract Wednesday, posted a .922 save percentage in 37 college games for Providence this season.
By Ben Pope
March 23, 2022 08:16 PM