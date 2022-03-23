Woman found beaten to death in Englewood home

A woman was found beaten to death Wednesday evening in Englewood on the South Side.

The 47-year-old was found unresponsive about 6:50 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said.

She had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She has not yet been identified.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

