The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago March 31-April 6
The Rhinoceros Theater Festival, the Chicago Flamenco Festival and the opening of the 2022 Maxwell Street Market are among the fun things to see and do in the week ahead.
Theater
- Congo Square Theatre returns to live performances with the Chicago premiere of “What to Send Up When It Goes Down.” Aleshea B. Harris’ interactive work, which unfolds in a series of vignettes, is a response to the gratuitous loss of Black lives and an experience intent on creating space for collective catharsis, cleansing and healing. Co-directed by Ericka Ratcliff and Daniel Bryant. From March 31-April 16 at Gray Chicago, 2044 W. Carroll and April 21-May 1 at Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 South Stony Island. Tickets: $35. Visit congosquaretheatre.org.
- Irish Theatre of Chicago presents Brian Friel’s drama “Molly Sweeney.” The drama tells the story of a woman (Carolyn Kruse), blind since infancy, who has built a rich life for herself that is upended when her husband (Matthew Isler) and a doctor (Robert Kauzlaric) are convinced her eyesight can be restored. Directed by Siiri Scott. From March 31-May 8 at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division. Tickets: $40. Visit irishtheatre.org.
- TimeLine Theatre’s recent critically acclaimed production of Tyla Abercrumbie’s “Relentless” transfers to the Goodman Theatre stage. The drama, set in 1919 during the Black Victorian era, is the story of two sisters who come home to Philadelphia to settle their mother’s estate. After the discovery of their mother’s diaries, they are confronted with buried truths and a woman they never really knew. Ron OJ Parson directs. From April 1-May 1 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $15-$55. Visit goodmantheatre.org.
- Ali Viterbi’s “In Every Generation,” the winner of the National Jewish Playwriting Contest, follows a Jewish family as the gather for Passover and struggle with questions of race and religion that never seem to get resolved. Directed by Devon de Mayo. From April 2-May 1 at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $29-$62. Visit victorygardens.org.
- The Curious Theatre Branch presents the Rhinoceros Theater Festival, a curated series of events including music, spoken word, new plays, drag and variety. Among the shows and performers are Matt Rieger’s “Jimmy and the Nickels,” John Klingle and Paul Brennan’s “John & Paul: Strictly Platonic,” Labyrinth Hour Cabaret, New Speculative Fiction, Vernon Tonges, Chicago Beast Women and more. From April 1-May 7 at Jimmy Beans Coffee, 2553 W. Fullerton and PrideArts Center’s Broadway Theatre, 4139 N. Broadway. Tickets: $20 or pay-what-you-can. For a complete schedule, visit rhinofest.com.
- Drury Lane Theatre opens its season with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I” starring Betsy Morgan as Anna Leonowens and Adam Jacobs at the King of Siam. Alan Paul directs. From April 1-May 22 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets: $64-$79. Visit drurylanetheatre.com.
Dance
- Giordano Dance Chicago presents a program featuring the world premiere of Autumn Eckman’s “Retroverse” with original music by Dan Myers, and “3,” choregraphed by Joshua Blake Carter to music by British jazz-soul artist Laura Mvula. Additional works from the company’s repertoire include “Ritual Dynamic,” “Exit 4” and “The Man That Got Away” and more. At 7:30 p.m. April 1-2 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $20-$90. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.
- Instituto Cervantes presents the Chicago Flamenco Festival with performances by Tarab Flamenco with dancer Antonio Molina and singer Jesus Corbacho (7 p.m. April 1-2), Symphony of the Body with dancer Eduardo Guerrero and saxophonist Antonia Lizana (7 p.m. April 19) and Maria Terremoto in concert with Tim Ries and Javier Ibanez (7 p.m. April 26). At Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio. Tickets: $35. Visit cervantes.org.
Music
- Shovels & Rope—Americana power couple Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst—tour behind their new album “Manticore,” a collection of new material that continues their astute observations and compelling character-driven narratives. The duo holds nothing back; they’ve created a signature sound that exudes sincerity, intensity and raw emotion. At 8 p.m. March 31 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport. Tickets: $28. Visit thaliahallchicago.com.
- SUBA Trio is the second recording and concert collaboration between Grammy-nominated pianist-composer-bandleader Omar Sosa and U.K.-based Senegalese kora master and singer Seckou Keita, featuring folkloric Venezuelan percussionist Gustavo Ovalles. The recording made NPR Music’s 20 Best Albums of 2021 and received a four-star review in Downbeat. At 8:30 p.m. April 6 at Constellation, 3111 N. Western. Tickets: $20. Visit constellation-chicago.com.
- Celebracion de la Musica Latinomericana is a concert series highlighting the richness and diversity of classical repertoire written by Latin-American composers. Opening the series is Reveron Piano Trio (April 1) performing works by Ricardo Lorenz, Manuel Ponce and Joaquin Turina. Upcoming concerts are KAIA String Quartet (April 22) and Venezuelan musicians Pacho Flores (trumpet) and Elena Abend (piano) (May 13). Performances are at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $30-$50. Visit nicholsconcerthall.org.
Museums and Galleries
- “Igshaan Adams: Desire Lines” is the first major solo exhibition of the work ofthe South African artist in the United States. Showing the full scope of his expansive approach to weaving and sculpture, it features more than 20 projects including a large-scale installation created for the exhibit. He uses beads, shells, glass, rope, wire and found objects to compose the weavingsin which he highlights the material aspects of lived spaces along with the personal stories within them. From April 2-Aug. 1 at Art Institute Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $14-$25. Visit artic.edu.
- A new exhibit, “Are We Having Fun Yet?,” features new work by Chicago-based artist Heather McAdams. Influenced by folk art as well as the great masters, McAdams set out to entertain herself during the pandemic by trying her hand at acrylic paintings on canvas for the first time. This exhibition includes a variety of self-portraits, paintings of animals and more. To May 21 at Firecat Projects, 2019 N. Damen. Admission is free. Visit firecatprojects.org.
Movies
- The Onion City Experimental Film & Video Festival returns with a mix of in-person and online screenings March 31-April 3. Opening night features Dani and Sheilah ReStack’s “Feral Domesticity Trilogy,” three explorations of queer desire, parenthood and creative community. Other in-person films include a new restoration of Nina Menkes’ “The Bloody Child,” a collection of short films by Sharon Couzin, and Shengze Zhu’s “A River Runs, Turns, Erases, Replaces,” which is a portrait of Zhu’s hometown Wuhan, China. Five programs of short films are also available in-person and online. The opening-night film is at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. The rest of the lineup screens at Chicago Filmmakers, 1326 W. Hollywood. Tickets: $10, $12. Visit onioncityfilmfest.org.
Family fun
- Experience a time warp when you walk with “Ice Age Giants,” a new temporary exhibit at the Brookfield Zoo. The exhibit includes more than 30 animatronic re-creations, including a woolly mammoth, a giant ground sloth, a saber-toothed cat and more. Along the way, colorful graphics present facts about the creatures, the time they lived in and how they compare to their modern relatives. From April 1-Oct. 30 at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st, Brookfield. Tickets: $17.95-$24.95. Visit czs.org.
- It’s spring and the Maxwell Street Market has returned. A tradition for nearly 100 years, the market features an eclectic mix of handmade crafts, housewares, clothing, music and some of the best street food in Chicago. From April 3-Dec. 18 at 800 S. Desplaines. April 3-Dec. 18. For more information, visit maxwellstreetmarket.us.
