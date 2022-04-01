The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 1, 2022
Religion News Chicago

Ramadan the way it should be: a ‘very, very amazing bonding experience’

After two years of pandemic restrictions, large gatherings to break the fast are back.

By Cadence Quaranta
   
SHARE Ramadan the way it should be: a ‘very, very amazing bonding experience’
Hamzah Latif, a human rights consultant with Amnesty International, is looking forward to having friends over to his Pilsen home to break fast during Ramadan.

Hamzah Latif, a human rights consultant with Amnesty International, looks forward to having friends over to his Pilsen home to break the fast during Ramadan.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

After two years of small gatherings and at-home Ramadan celebrations, Hamzah Latif has invited 100 people to his home to break the Ramadan fast together next week.

It will be the first large iftar meal Latif has hosted since 2019, when 63 people gathered at his apartment to eat, pray and socialize before heading to the mosque for prayers.

Some mosques planned to begin observing Ramadan Friday night, while others will wait for the sighting of the moon and may start later. The month is observed by fasting (no food or drink, even water) from sunrise to sundown, so when his guests arrive, Latif said, most look exhausted.

But as they break the fast together, energy levels spike.

“It’s so amazing to see,” Latif said. “Like honestly, that’s what keeps me going. It’s actually pretty crazy. You see a bunch of young professionals come in, everyone’s tired, and you break fast together. It’s a very, very amazing bonding experience.”

That’s an important part of Ramadan, said Salman Azam, an executive board member of the Downtown Islamic Center. It’s about spirituality, but it’s also a time to reconnect with the community.

Salman Azam, a board member of the Downtown Islamic Center, is looking forward to a more typical Ramadan after celebrating mostly at home for the past two years.

Salman Azam, a board member of the Downtown Islamic Center, and his wife, Saba Azam, are eager to have a more typical Ramadan after celebrating mostly at home for two years.

Provided

And this year, for the first time since the pandemic began, both parts of Ramadan are back, with most iftars and services fully in person.

“I think that’s why it’s going to be markedly better” this year, Azam added. After all, he said, many Muslims visit their mosque more during Ramadan than any other time of the year.

“You would see kids playing outside, people hanging around even after, people who come for the breaking of the fast and stay all the way until the nightly prayers, spending several hours at the mosque,” Azam said.

The Downtown Islamic Center was shut down during Ramadan in 2020. Last year, it was open, but a registration system was used to limit capacity to around 25%. Social distancing and face masks were required. People accustomed to praying shoulder-to-shoulder instead prayed 6 feet apart, every other row.

Still, many got in line even before tickets were released, going to great lengths to get an opportunity to pray inside the mosque.

“There was an overwhelming eagerness for people last year, even though we were limited, to want to come because they missed that aspect of Ramadan — the social and community aspect of Ramadan,” Azam said. “This was the first time because of an external force they were kept out of God’s house, and they really felt how different Ramadan is when you don’t visit God’s house.”

Rania Abdul Bari of Morton Grove certainly did. She hasn’t seen some friends in two years and is excited to reconnect.

Last year, she could have prayed at the Muslim Education Center in Morton Grove; it’s within walking distance of her home. But she was not excited about social distancing and masking rules and chose to pray at home for most of the month.

It was harder, Bari said, to endure Ramadan at home. Celebrating the month with her community, she says, gives her something to look forward to each day and makes fasting easier.

“Sometimes you go through a difficult time, or you’re just tired, but when you see people going through what you go through you tell yourself, ‘OK, it’s not only me,’” Bari said. “It just makes the day a little bit different, like every night is different. It’s not the same routine. When you look forward to something, it makes your time go by.”

Many mosques this year will also reinstate additional programming along with prayer services.

The Downtown Islamic Center will hold classes before the nightly prayer, Azam said, including a class in which passages of the Quran are translated for those who don’t speak Arabic.

The only part of the celebration still missing this year for the Downtown Islamic Center is hosting a big meal at the mosque to break the fast; instead, congregates will get a date and a bottle of water.

Along with the return of local gatherings, many in Chicago are encouraged by the continuation of in-person Ramadan celebrations across the world, such as the pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, Azam said.

“After experiencing some Ramadans like no other,” Azam said, “it’s going to be a welcome change to go back to things how they were.”

Next Up In News
DNA evidence ties Cleveland man to sexual assaults in Lake View and Portage Park from 25 years ago
In first for Amazon, NYC workers vote to unionize
Defendants on home confinement now get 2 days a week to roam freely, and some are getting in trouble
Boy, 15, shot during argument in Back of the Yards
Two men stabbed to death in Gresham
Man found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lake View
The Latest
judge_and_gavel.jpeg
Crime
DNA evidence ties Cleveland man to sexual assaults in Lake View and Portage Park from 25 years ago
Juan Roldan, 59, was taken into custody in Ohio on March 10 and charged with felony aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion for the attacks, which took place in 1997 and in 1998, according to Cook County prosecutors.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
The White Sox traded right-hander reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers on Friday.
White Sox
White Sox trade Craig Kimbrel to Dodgers
Los Angeles will send outfielder AJ Pollock to the South Side.
By Sun-Times staff
 
AP22091562910706.jpg
Nation/World
In first for Amazon, NYC workers vote to unionize
The victory was an uphill battle for the independent group, made up of former and current workers who lacked official backing from an established union and were out-gunned by the deep-pocketed retail giant.
By Associated Press
 
A transmitter on the ankle of a person on electronic monitoring.
The Watchdogs
Defendants on home confinement now get 2 days a week to roam freely, and some are getting in trouble
Since a new provision of the Illinois SAFE-T Act took effect Jan. 1, dozens of people on home confinement in Cook County have been arrested while free of supervision, records show.
By Frank Main
 
Composer Missy Mazzoli acknowledges the audience following a performance of the world premiere of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s commission of her work, “Orpheus Undone,” on Thursday night at Symphony Center.
Music
Missy Mazzoli’s ‘Orpheus Undone’ receives superb debut by CSO, Muti
“Orpheus Undone” is an intriguing, entrancing work with just the kind of fresh, imaginative sound world that we have come to expect of Mazzoli.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 