The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Cook County announces $12 million grant program for groups working on health, food insecurity

The money will go to organizations supporting COVID-19 education, prevention and treatment, as well as mental health, food insecurity and youth development.

Mitch Dudek By Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Cook County announces $12 million grant program for groups working on health, food insecurity
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle talks Tuesday about the Building Healthy Communities Grant Program.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle talks Tuesday about the Building Healthy Communities Grant Program.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A new grant program will award $12 million to grassroots organizations that focus on issues such as food insecurity, mental health and COVID-19 prevention, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle announced Tuesday.

The Building Healthy Communities Grant Program is open for business and applications can be filled out at the Cook County Health website.

Grants of between $50,000 and $300,000 will be awarded this fall.

The money will go to support COVID-19 education, prevention and treatment, mental health, food insecurity, youth development and chronic disease self-management for older adults.

“I encourage community-based organizations to applyfor funding so we can collectively advancesolutionstoward racial and health equity in the county we all call home,” Preckwinkle said Tuesday during a virtual news conference.

“We’re doing thisbecause equity is at the core of everything that we do,” she said, noting the money will help the county’s most vulnerable residents.

Groups serving suburban residents will receive a total of $11 million, while organizations serving Chicago share $1 million.

Anyone interested in applying for a grant is encouraged to register and participate in virtual informational sessions being held April 19, 20 and 21.

Funding for the grant program comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“We know that community-based organizations have a unique perspective in serving our communities. They have built trust in the neighborhoods that they serve and are best positioned to make change happen in the communities where our patients reside,” said Israel Rocha Jr., CEO of Cook County Health.

Next Up In News
López Obrador won Mexico presidential recall vote, but critics blast electioneering tactics
CPD makes significant headway on reform but still grapples with longstanding problems: report
CPD should halt controversial push for more ‘positive’ interactions, monitor says in echoing AG
‘Substantial likelihood’ that feds committed wrongdoing in ignoring asbestos, mold at women’s prison in California
Downstate Amazon warehouse partially collapsed during tornado wasn’t built properly: lawyer
Man who cooperated with feds against ‘Uncle Mick’ gambling ring cuts deal
The Latest
J Balvin attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena earlier this month in Las Vegas. The singer has postponed his upcoming tour.
Music
J Balvin postpones tour due to COVID-related ‘production challenges’
The tour was slated to launch April 19 in San Antonio, Texas. It was not clear if his appearance at the Suenos Music Festival in Chicago’s Grant Park on May 29 is also affected.
By USA TODAY
 
Mexico President Andres Manuel López Obrador shows his identification card after voting in a national referendum on whether his six-year term should end barely midway through.
Nation/World
López Obrador won Mexico presidential recall vote, but critics blast electioneering tactics
The president, whose victory never was in doubt, benefited from his Morena party’s use of illegal tactics to get out the vote that critics say could weaken Mexico’s democracy.
By Maria Verza | AP
 
Chicago police Superintendent David Brown (C) poses for pictures with other officers at a Chicago Police Department promotion and graduation ceremony on October 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The city of Chicago has started to place police officers on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with the city’s requirements that they report their COVID-19 vaccination status. Only about 65 percent of the city’s police have complied with the order. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775726853
Police Reform
CPD makes significant headway on reform but still grapples with longstanding problems: report
While the Chicago Police Department is at some level of compliance with roughly three-fourths of a federal consent decree, a new report raises alarms about staffing, a delayed foot pursuit policy and efforts to build community trust.
By Tom Schuba
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
Police Reform
CPD should halt controversial push for more ‘positive’ interactions, monitor says in echoing AG
CPD Supt. David Brown set a goal of 1.5 million such interactions this year. The Illinois attorney general’s office already likened the initiative to a “quota system” that’s “rife with significant downsides.”
By Tom Schuba and Andy Boyle
 
merlin_91632536.jpeg
U.S. Census
What the 2020 U.S. Census tells us about how Chicago has changed
Stories from the Sun-Times’ series looking at what the 2020 Census tells us about how Chicago has changed.
By Matt Moore
 