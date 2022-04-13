The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

‘Livin’ La Vida Loca,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ among songs added to National Recording Registry

Albums that were added to the registry include Linda Ronstadt’s “Canciones de Mi Padre,” Alicia Keys’ “Songs In A Minor” and A Tribe Called Quest’s “The Low End Theory,” among others.

By Kristin M. Hall | Associated Press
   
SHARE ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ among songs added to National Recording Registry
Ricky Martin performs at the HSBC arena in Buffalo, N.Y., on June 25, 2000. His Latin pop hit “Livin’ La Vida Loca” is among the 25 songs, albums, historical recordings being inducted into the National Recording Registry.&nbsp;

Ricky Martin performs at the HSBC arena in Buffalo, N.Y., on June 25, 2000. His Latin pop hit “Livin’ La Vida Loca” is among the 25 songs, albums, historical recordings being inducted into the National Recording Registry.

AP

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Critically acclaimed debut albums by Wu-Tang Clan and Alicia Keys, Ricky Martin’s Latin pop megahit “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” are among the recordings being inducted this year into the National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress announced on Wednesday the 25 songs, albums, historical recordings and even a podcast that will be preserved as important contributions to American culture and history.

Keys’ “Songs In A Minor,” released in 2001, introduced the young New York musician to the world with her unique fusion of jazz, R&B and hip-hop and earned her five Grammy awards. With songs like “Fallin’” the album has been certified as seven-times multiplatinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The Staten Island collective Wu-Tang Clan, including RZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, GZA, Ghostface Killah, Method Man and more, released their highly influential debut “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” in 1993, which combined East Coast hardcore rap centered around kung fu film storylines and samples.

Other albums that were included were Linda Ronstadt’s “Canciones de Mi Padre,” a musical tribute to her Mexican-American roots, Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning “Nick of Time,” A Tribe Called Quest’s “The Low End Theory,” and the Cuban musical ensemble’s self-titled debut “Buena Vista Social Club,” which also inspired a film by the same name.

Other songs now in the registry include Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,’” “Walking the Floor Over You” by Ernest Tubb, “Moon River” by Andy Williams and “Reach Out, I’ll Be There,” by The Four Tops.

The Four Tops song was penned by the songwriting trio of Brian and Eddie Holland and Lamont Dozier and became a No. 1 song in 1966 known for its unorthodox arrangement and the urgent, operatic vocals of lead singer Levi Stubbs. The last surviving member of the band, Duke Fakir, said he was honored to have their song included in the registry.

“When we recorded ‘I’ll Be There,’ I have to admit (for the first time), we thought of the song as an experiment for the album,” Fakir said in a statement. “We never believed it would even make it on the album, let alone be a hit for all time in ‘The Library of Congress.’ I wish Levi, Obie (Benson), and Lawrence (Payton) were here with me today so we could celebrate this incredible accolade together. And we owe an incredible debt of gratitude to Holland Dozier Holland, the tailors of great music, who wrote it.”

Other recordings include public radio station WNYC’s broadcasts from Sept. 11, 2001 and Marc Maron’s interview with Robin Williams on his podcast “WTF with Marc Maron.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: I still cry over baby I gave up 45 years ago
Engrossing ‘Outer Range’ wrangles a ranch family into the unknown, like a supernatural ‘Yellowstone’
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ casts a revival spell on the wizarding franchise
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Gilbert Gottfried, comedian and ‘Aladdin’ star, dies at 67
Smollett drops new song declaring his innocence while he fights his conviction
The Latest
Ald. Danny Solis comments on the city’s bid for the Obama Library in the rear of the City Council Chambers. Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Crime
Federal mole Danny Solis set to be arraigned on bribery charge
The telephone hearing is the first time the former City Council member has been forced to make a court appearance, of sorts, since his work as a secret federal cooperator was exposed by the Chicago Sun-Times in January 2019.
By Jon Seidel
 
Farmers offload livestock manure from a truck in Kiambu, Kenya, that will be used to fertilize crops due to the soaring cost of fertilizer they say they now can’t afford to buy.
Consumer Affairs
Fertilizer crunch, soaring prices resulting from Russia’s war on Ukraine threaten world food supplies
The war has pushed up the price of natural gas, a key ingredient in fertilizer, and led to sanctions against Russia, a major fertilizer exporter. The impact is being felt globally.
By Geoffrey Kaviti | AP and Paul Wiseman | AP
 
The Bulls-Bucks playoff series opens Sunday in Milwaukee.
Bulls
NBA announces Bulls-Bucks playoff schedule
Game 1 is Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on TNT.
By Sun-Times staff
 
The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Constance Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.&nbsp;
Crime
3 children in car uninjured after driver is fatally shot and crashes in Little Village
The children — 3, 6, and 8 — and the man were stopped at a red light on Cermak Road Wednesday morning when a vehicle pulled up and three people inside opened fire, police said.
By David Struett
 
Walker Gosa (left), Kash Gustafson (thumbs up) and Mason Mitton joyfully pose with their 48-pound flathead catfish before release on the Rock River.
Outdoors
Three kids and a catfish
Here’s the saga of Walker Gosa, 6, Kash Gustafson, 7, and Mason Mitton, 7, wrangling in a really big flathead catfish from the Rock River with joy.
By Dale Bowman
 