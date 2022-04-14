The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Man arrested for breaking windows of 80 vehicles at Schaumburg dealership, two other dealerships also hit: police

He was arrested after an overnight security crew called officers to Schaumburg Honda Automobiles on Golf Road, police said.

David Struett By David Struett
   
SHARE Man arrested for breaking windows of 80 vehicles at Schaumburg dealership, two other dealerships also hit: police
police_lights.png

File photo

A man was arrested early Thursday after breaking dozens of car windows at three car dealerships in Schaumburg, police said.

He was arrested after an overnight security crew called officers shortly after midnight to Schaumburg Honda Automobiles, 750 E. Golf Road, police Sgt. Matt Christenson said.

Officers found the man, 20, on a sidewalk near the dealership with a blunt metal object, Christenson said. Over 80 vehicles at that dealership had broken windows. It was too early to estimate the value of the damage.

Vehicles at two other nearby dealerships on Golf Road were also hit with similar damage: Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford and Patrick BMW, Christenson said. Police haven’t yet tallied how many vehicles were damaged at those dealerships.

No charges have been filed.

Next Up In News
East Garfield Park building where porch collapsed to be demolished: city
Family seeks answers after father left in coma after beating, carjacking near Chinatown
For weekend warriors, most Achilles tendon ruptures heal as well without surgery, study finds
Man charged in Uptown double murder
Person found dead with gunshot wound after fire breaks out in house in Gresham
8 shot, 3 fatally Wednesday in Chicago
The Latest
Ukrainian soccer club Dynamo Kyiv players pose holding a banner before a friendly charity match against Legia Warszawa.
Soccer
FIFA reschedules Ukraine’s World Cup qualification
“FIFA would like to thank all of the parties involved for the strong spirit of solidarity and cooperation that has led to this unanimous decision,” world soccer’s governing body said in a statement.
By Associated Press
 
The collapsed porch of an East Garfield Park home where one man was killed and two were injured.
City Hall
East Garfield Park building where porch collapsed to be demolished: city
The building is not structurally sound, according to the city’s Buildings Department.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Pat Foley will call his final Blackhawks game Thursday night on NBC Sports Chicago. A ceremony in his honor will begin at 7;30 p.m.
Sports Media
Pat Foley farewell: Blackhawks’ voice will be remembered as the voice of the fans
When I sat down across from Pat Foley for lunch last week, just him and me, I couldn’t help but get a little emotional.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Jin Yut Lew
Crime
Family seeks answers after father left in coma after beating, carjacking near Chinatown
Jin Yut Lew remains in a coma and may have permanent brain damage after he was attacked and discovered on a sidewalk by a street cleaning crew near the Dan Ryan Expressway last Thursday.
By David Struett
 
For an athlete, surgery is typically the treatment for a torn or ruptured Achilles tendon. But, for most people, new research suggests that surgery might not usually be needed.
Exercise Well
For weekend warriors, most Achilles tendon ruptures heal as well without surgery, study finds
Research published by the New England Journal of Medicine found only slight differences in recovery after a year whether patients had surgery or nonsurgical treatment.
By Maria Cheng | AP
 