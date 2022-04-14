Man arrested for breaking windows of 80 vehicles at Schaumburg dealership, two other dealerships also hit: police

A man was arrested early Thursday after breaking dozens of car windows at three car dealerships in Schaumburg, police said.

He was arrested after an overnight security crew called officers shortly after midnight to Schaumburg Honda Automobiles, 750 E. Golf Road, police Sgt. Matt Christenson said.

Officers found the man, 20, on a sidewalk near the dealership with a blunt metal object, Christenson said. Over 80 vehicles at that dealership had broken windows. It was too early to estimate the value of the damage.

Vehicles at two other nearby dealerships on Golf Road were also hit with similar damage: Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford and Patrick BMW, Christenson said. Police haven’t yet tallied how many vehicles were damaged at those dealerships.

No charges have been filed.

