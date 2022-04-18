The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
US mask mandate for planes, other travel voided by federal judge in Florida

The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

Curt Anderson
Travelers walk through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Seattle. On Monday, April 18, 2022, a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation saying it exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said the only remedy was to vacate the rule entirely because it would be impossible to end it for the limited group of people who objected to it in the lawsuit.

The judge said “a limited remedy would be no remedy at all” and that the courts have full authority to make a decision such as this — even if the goals of the CDC in fighting the virus are laudable.

“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” she wrote.

The Justice Department declined to comment Monday when asked if the government planned to appeal the ruling.

The CDC recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

The mask requirement for travelers was the target of months of lobbying from the airlines, which sought to kill it. The carriers argued that effective air filters on modern planes make transmission of the virus during a flight highly unlikely. Republicans in Congress also fought to kill the mandate.

Critics have seized on the fact that states have rolled back rules requiring masks in restaurants, stores and other indoor settings, and yet COVID-19 cases have fallen sharply since the omicron variant peaked in mid-January.

There have been a series of violent incidents on aircraft that have mainly been attributed to disputes over the mask-wearing requirements.

The lawsuit was filed in July 2021 by two plaintiffs and the Health Freedom Defense Fund, described in the judge’s order as a nonprofit group that “opposes laws and regulations that force individuals to submit to the administration of medical products, procedures and devices against their will.”

Next Up In News
UIC grad workers go on strike
Apartment and office project planned in Streeterville
Pritzker unveils $30 million tourism campaign
Former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci charged with taking thousands in secret payments
Hollis Resnik, acclaimed Chicago stage actress, dead at 66
3 bodies pulled from Chicago River, Lake Michigan over weekend
The Latest
Chicago Firefighters battle a 3-11 alarm blaze at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue, in the Englewood neighborhood, Friday, April 15, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Congregación celebra el Domingo de Resurrección 2 días después del incendio devastador de su iglesia en Englewood
No había nadie dentro de la iglesia cuando empezó el incendio.
By Tom Schuba
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Physicality of Game 1 ‘price of admission’ if Bulls want to win series
There weren’t a lot of adjustments made in the Monday practice for the Bulls, as they prepared for Game 2 in Milwaukee on Wednesday. And according to Alex Caruso, a bunch of adjustments weren’t needed. For the Bulls to tie the series it’s about keeping a physical brand of basketball, and cleaning up the details.
By Joe Cowley
 
Graduate student workers at University of Illinois-Chicago, represented by the Graduate Employee Organization, on strike for higher wages and more host a rally Monday afternoon on the Quad at the heart of the university’s campus.
Education
UIC grad workers go on strike
The 1,500 members of the Chicago campus’ Graduate Employee Organization walked out over stalled contract bargaining.
By Andy Grimm
 
A Chicago police officer was shot Oct. 18, 2021, in Lincoln Park.
La Voz Chicago
Encuentran tres cuerpos sin vida en el agua en incidentes separados
La Oficina del Médico Forense del Condado de Cook no ha publicado los resultados de las autopsias.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A student looks at questions during a college test preparation class at Holton Arms School in Bethesda, Md.
Other Views
It’s testing time in our schools. Standardized exams are a terrible way to measure student learning.
Our nation gives more authority to testing companies than it does to teachers. Multiple-choice questions reduce all of our students’ thinking to picking one correct fill-in-the-bubble answer.
By Gina Caneva
 