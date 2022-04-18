The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 18, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture News

DJ Kay Slay, hip-hop pioneer, dies of COVID-19 at 55

Grayson grew up in Harlem, immersed in New York City’s early hip hop scene. He got his start as a teenage graffiti artist and was featured in the 1983 hip hop documentary “Style Wars.”

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE DJ Kay Slay, hip-hop pioneer, dies of COVID-19 at 55
DJ Kay Slay attends a listening party for “Violator The Album: V2.0” in New York on July 12, 2001.&nbsp;

DJ Kay Slay attends a listening party for “Violator The Album: V2.0” in New York on July 12, 2001.

AP

NEW YORK — Pioneering hip-hop artist Keith Grayson, who performed as DJ Kay Slay and worked with top stars, has died of complications from COVID-19.

Grayson’s death at age 55 on Sunday was confirmed by his family in a statement released through New York radio station HOT 97, where he hosted “The Drama Hour” for more than two decades.

“A dominant figure in hip-hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations,” the family statement said.

Grayson grew up in Harlem, immersed in New York City’s early hip hop scene. He got his start as a teenage graffiti artist and was featured in the 1983 hip hop documentary “Style Wars.”

He began selling bootleg mixtapes on street corners in the early ‘90s and released his first studio album, “The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1,” in May 2003. Grayson released several more albums and worked with the likes of Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes.

“Hot 97 is shocked and saddened by the loss of our beloved DJ Kay Slay,” the station said in a statement.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Quamino’s Map,’ a world premiere opera in Chicago, explores the ‘burning desire’ for freedom
Pritzker unveils $30 million tourism campaign
Hollis Resnik, acclaimed Chicago stage actress, dead at 66
Camila Alves McConaughey takes on junk food-loving grownups in new children’s book
Dear Abby: How should I tell friend she wears too much perfume?
‘Shining Girls’ team needed Chicago’s look and ‘amazing’ talent to tell the story
The Latest
Hard_Rock_One_Central.jpg
Business
Chicago casino sites gain critics on the City Council
More alderpersons — with Pat Dowell (3rd) the latest — object to plans in or near their wards after residents voice complaints at community hearings.
By Fran Spielman and David Roeder Business Reporter
 
Tenor Curtis Bannister&nbsp;stars as Juba Freeman in Chicago Opera Theater’s production of “Quamino’s Map.”
Theater
‘Quamino’s Map,’ a world premiere opera in Chicago, explores the ‘burning desire’ for freedom
Chicago Opera Theater presents the piece about Black Americans settling in London after the Revolutionary War.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Five people were injured in a crash Apr. 14, 2022, on the Dan Ryan.
News
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Uptown
Yehuala Melkama was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon at Sunnyside Avenue and Hazel Street, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Frank Schwindel made the most of 239 plate appearances last season with 13 homers, a 1.002 OPS and a 2.1 fWAR.
Cubs
Patrick Wisdom, Frank Schwindel face an uphill climb
WAR hasn’t been particularly kind to such late bloomers, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have fine careers.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki watches the flight of a seventh-inning solo home run against the Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday. It was his third homer of the week.
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki wins NL Player of the Week, turning heads to start MLB career
Suzuki enters play Monday leading the team in home runs RBI, walks, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
By Maddie Lee
 