The Hardest-Working Paper in America 
Saturday, April 2, 2022
Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Saturday, April 2, 2022

Georgia Nicols By Georgia Nicols
   
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8:30 a.m. to noon Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are talkative today! You’re eager to share your views and express your ideas to others. You might want to travel or take a short trip because your curiosity is aroused. New information, new data, new places, new faces are things you seek.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have lots of mental energy , which you can use to do research or find answers to old questions. You might solve old problems because you’re willing to dig deep. You will also be more in touch with hidden sides of your personality.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Vibrant exchanges with younger people will be stimulating; or you might find yourself thinking about friends or groups. It’s wise to remember that your friends influence your mind, and because your mind makes your decisions, your friends ultimately influence your future!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a good day to talk to bosses, the police, parents or anyone in a position of authority. If you are at work, you might say something to advance your job, or get a promotion. It’s also a good day to undertake new studies that can promote your career. “I’m on it!”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day for study or education because you’re eager to learn and you have the energy to do so. You’ll love new, fascinating information. It’s also great day to travel and meet people who are different from your own lifestyle.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today is conducive to deep thinking and reflecting on your life and getting things in perspective. However, you might also sort out finances and matters related to shared property, taxes, debt and red-tape stuff. When you’ve got this urge get, it done!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the sun is lined up with Mercury opposite your sign. Because you have more objectivity, you will be able to clarify and explain things to someone who is close to you. It’s also a good day to sign contracts or negotiate something you want.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Busy you! This is a great day for all kinds of mental work related to your job or any task that you set for yourself today. You might also explore health concerns. In fact, you might get excited about something new, perhaps a modern breakthrough or something ancient about alternative medicine?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a playful, fun-loving day! You want to communicate to others and let them know where you stand. You have a strong urge to use your mind for amusement — reading, writing and playing games that require mental agility. Discussions with children and younger people will stimulate!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a good day for a family discussion or a talk with a parent. It’s a particularly good day to start home repairs or home improvements. You might find yourself reflecting upon the past and having memories of your youth — those lean and salad days.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you are filled with mental energy and initiative, which is why you want to begin new things. You’ll enjoy a short trip or a chance to talk to siblings, relatives and neighbors. It will likely be a fast-paced day for you. Stay flexible!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a good day for business and commerce, especially to explore new business ideas. You might enter into negotiations about property or money with someone. You might also be keen to shop. If so — check the moon alert restrictions.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jesse Plemons (1988) shares your birthday. You are a risk taker who values security. You are energetic and need to be active. You are a leader more than a follower. This year you will enjoy socializing and having a good time. Some of you will be in the public eye. Remember to be grateful for who you are and what you have.

