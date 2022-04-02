2 hospitalized following Bronzeville apartment fire

Two people were hospitalized, one in serious condition, following an apartment fire Saturday evening in Bronzeville on the South Side.
The fire broke out in an apartment near 36th Street and Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.
A man jumped from a window on the third floor and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.
A woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in fair condition.
Fire officials have not released any additional information.
