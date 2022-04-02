The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 2, 2022
2 hospitalized following Bronzeville apartment fire

The fire broke out in an apartment near 36th Street and Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department

Two people were hospitalized, one in serious condition, following an apartment fire Saturday evening in Bronzeville on the South Side.

A man jumped from a window on the third floor and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

A woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in fair condition.

Fire officials have not released any additional information.

