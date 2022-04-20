The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Woman, 24, critically hurt in Ravenswood shooting on North Side

The 24-year-old was shot while she was in a backyard of a home in the 2400 block of West Eastwood Avenue.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman, 24, critically hurt in Ravenswood shooting on North Side
A woman, 24, was hurt in a shooting Apr. 20, 2022, in Ravenswood.&nbsp;

A woman, 24, was hurt in a shooting Apr. 20, 2022, in Ravenswood.

Sun-Times file photo

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side.

About 2:45 p.m., someone shot the 24-year-old while she was in a backyard of a home in the 2400 block of West Eastwood Avenue, Chicago police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Swedish Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Next Up In News
Hearing on metal shredder permit denial to be postponed
City Council committee OKs loan fund to preserve single-room-occupancy buildings
State worker charged in DUI crash that decapitated woman
CPS security guard faces new sex abuse charges involving 2nd student
Chicago is increasing its use of cameras that read license plates as concerns grow about possible misuse of the data they collect
2 die in I-55 crash at Throop Street
The Latest
A car and metal-shredding operation proposed for East 116th Street along the Calumet River is awaiting a city permit.
Environment
Hearing on metal shredder permit denial to be postponed
General Iron’s owner wants more time before presenting its appeal to a city administrative judge.
By Brett Chase
 
The renovated and restored Carling Hotel, 1512 N. LaSalle St., reopened in April 2018 with 80 single-room occupancy units.
City Hall
City Council committee OKs loan fund to preserve single-room-occupancy buildings
Chicago’s remaining single-room-occupancy buildings, also known as SROs, offer a way to help some of Chicago’s most vulnerable residents, one city official said.
By Fran Spielman
 
Traffic exits onto California Avenue from Interstate 55.
Crime
State worker charged in DUI crash that decapitated woman
Adriana Roman faces counts of aggravated DUI causing death and reckless homicide in the crash shortly after midnight Monday in the 3400 block of South California Avenue.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
From left: The Resurrection Project CEO Raul Raymundo, Department of Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, National Equity Fund CEO Matt Reilein and BMO Community Lending Managing Director Pamela Daniels-Halisi pose with shovels during the groundbreaking ceremony for Casa Durango in the Pilsen neighborhood on Sept. 16, 2021.
Letters to the Editor
Affordable housing projects won’t harm neighborhood growth, value
Logan Square has been gentrified. The neighborhood that once was frowned upon and considered a high-crime area occupied by minorities is now a hip place to live.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik passes the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Dominik Kubalik’s disappointing season not ending on a high note
Three straight healthy scratches last week demonstrate just how far Kubalik has fallen this season. Plus, Derek King explains why he keeps reinserting Erik Gustafsson.
By Ben Pope
 