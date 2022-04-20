Woman, 24, critically hurt in Ravenswood shooting on North Side

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side.
About 2:45 p.m., someone shot the 24-year-old while she was in a backyard of a home in the 2400 block of West Eastwood Avenue, Chicago police said.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Swedish Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
