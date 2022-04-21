The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: I want to help wife find a good man for after I’m gone

In poor health and convinced he doesn’t have much time left, the husband offers to be involved in recruiting the next mate for his wonderful bride, but she’s not interested.

Abigail Van Buren By Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: I want to help wife find a good man for after I’m gone
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I am an old man, married to a wonderful woman who does everything for me. I’m in poor health and don’t expect to live much longer. My wife is a youthful 80. She’s trim, pretty, active, hardworking, loving and sexy. She enjoys skiing, fishing, gardening, board games, puzzles etc. She is the most organized person I have ever known. She likes to cook and entertain and is excellent at both.

Although she has quite a few friends — widowed and otherwise — we don’t know any men who would be acceptable as a future mate after I’m gone. She’s financially independent and meticulous about keeping track of expenses. Neither of us is formally religious.

To be blunt, I can’t imagine a better wife for someone special. I would like us to meet a man, probably in his 70s, preferably widowed, physically active, romantically inclined, energetic, capable with tools and household projects, not addicted to drugs or alcohol, financially independent and preferably politically conservative who would be a potential mate for her after I am gone.

We have discussed this to a limited extent, but she has expressed little interest in the subject. I can’t imagine she won’t experience a renaissance after this albatross is off of her neck. She has more than earned it. If you have any suggestions, I would appreciate them. — THANKFUL IN WASHINGTON

DEAR THANKFUL: You are clearly a caring and protective husband who is deeply in love with and concerned for his wife. However, as much as you would like to screen the applicants to fill the vacancy that your death would create, there are some things a person must do for themself. When you pass on, your wife may not feel ready to move on according to your timetable. Please let her make this decision for herself when the time is right.

P.S. I am sorry you are not in better health, because it seems you and your wife have a strong and loving relationship that will not be easy to replace.

DEAR ABBY: My grandson is in a relationship with a girl who manipulates him and abuses him emotionally. I told my grandson what she is doing, but he doesn’t see it. Because of that, neither one of them is speaking to me.

My grandson was a caring, happy person until he met her. Now he’s withdrawn. He is working, but she is not. They are struggling to make a life for themselves. When I ask how he’s doing, he just says OK and nothing more. Is there anything I can do to make him see what she is doing to him? — IT’S OBVIOUS IN IOWA

DEAR OBVIOUS: No. You have done everything you can by trying to enlighten your grandson, who, it appears, “love” has blinded. Now it’s time for you to accept that nothing will change until he wakes up and smells the coffee.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To receive a collection of Abby’s most memorable — and most frequently requested — poems and essays, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Keepers Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
The Latest
Adolph M. Maestranzi, a former Special Olympics silver medalist,
Obituaries
Adolph M. Maestranzi, a Special Olympics silver medalist, memorialized after his death at 70
In an era when parents often were urged to institutionalize children with Down syndrome, the Maestranzis ‘chose an alternative path, helping him essentially to live a life of his own choosing,’ Bob Okazaki, former head of Avenues to Independence.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Alex DeBrincat scores the overtime goal.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks beat Coyotes in overtime for rare late-season win
Alex DeBrincat’s goal lifted the Hawks to a 4-3 win, their second in their last 12 games, in their last-ever trip to Gila River Arena.
By Ben Pope
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, April 21, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Bulls tie the best-of-seven series, stealing Game 2 in Milwaukee
Thanks to a stifling defense and 41 points from DeMar DeRozan, the visiting Bulls beat the Bucks for the first time this season, and at the most important time. They now go back to Chicago for Game 3 on Friday, and a chance to take control against the defending champions.
By Joe Cowley
 
Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Arlington, Va.
Coronavirus
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
The CDC said in a statement Wednesday that it is its “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”
By Associated Press
 