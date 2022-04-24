Toddler airlifted to Chicago hospital following Gary crash

A toddler was airlifted to a Chicago hospital following a crash late Saturday in Gary, Indiana.

Just before 10 p.m., a 40-year-old woman driving a GMC Yukon in the 3000 block of Broadway failed to yield to oncoming traffic when turning left into the gas station and was struck by a Nissan Altima, Gary police said.

Both drivers required medical attention and a toddler was airlifted to a Chicago hospital, police said.

Officials have not yet released information on the toddler's condition.

