The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 24, 2022
News

Toddler airlifted to Chicago hospital following Gary crash

Officials have not yet released information on the toddler’s condition.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Toddler airlifted to Chicago hospital following Gary crash
A toddler was injured in a crash Apr. 23, 2022 in Gary, In.

A toddler was injured in a crash Apr. 23, 2022 in Gary, In.

Foto de archivo

A toddler was airlifted to a Chicago hospital following a crash late Saturday in Gary, Indiana.

Just before 10 p.m., a 40-year-old woman driving a GMC Yukon in the 3000 block of Broadway failed to yield to oncoming traffic when turning left into the gas station and was struck by a Nissan Altima, Gary police said.

Both drivers required medical attention and a toddler was airlifted to a Chicago hospital, police said.

Officials have not yet released information on the toddler's condition.

Next Up In News
$2.7 million initiative to spur real estate development on South and West sides
Republican Bailey’s forecast for ‘political climate’ of Illinois: A ‘storm’ is coming
5 people killed, man critically wounded in police-involved shooting, 31 others hurt by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago
Man shot and killed after argument in West Garfield Park
Coast Guard searching for missing kite surfer in Lake Michigan near Evanston
3 injured, including 2 CPD officers in crash in Jefferson Park
The Latest
Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican Cultural Center was one of three organizations chosen for a new community development program by Community Desk Chicago.
News
$2.7 million initiative to spur real estate development on South and West sides
The Puerto Rican Cultural Center, Teamwork Englewood and the South Shore Chamber Community Development Corp. were selected through the Neighborhood Developers Initiative, run by Community Desk Chicago.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Rockies_Cubs_Spring_Baseball.jpg
Cubs
Alec Mills up for any role when he returns to Cubs
“Whatever happens when I get back is what I’ll do,” said Mills, who threw three innings during a rehab start Saturday at Triple-A Iowa. “I think it’s a broken record, I say it every time, I’ll do whatever.”
By Brian Sandalow
 
Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey speaks to supporters in downstate Metropolis last week.
News
Republican Bailey’s forecast for ‘political climate’ of Illinois: A ‘storm’ is coming
Darren Bailey’s conservative campaign is targeting those he says have been forgotten and left behind. “The Republican establishment and the Democrats, they don’t have any idea some of these people exist and what they’re thinking,” he told the Sun-Times. “I think that what we do here in Illinois, not just on June 28, but the first Tuesday in November is going to send shockwaves.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Eloy Jimenez suffered a hamstring strain in Minneapolis on Saturday.
White Sox
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez out 6-8 weeks with hamstring strain
Jimenez will be further evaluated by team physicians in Chicago before treatment plan put in place
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
PLATEREADERS_042122_03.JPG
Editorials
Don’t make privacy a victim of fighting crime
Automated license plate readers can catch suspects, but they also invade people’s personal lives.
By CST Editorial Board
 