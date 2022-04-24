The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Man released from prision after being found not guilty of first-degree murder 3 years later

Christopher Irving was accused of murder in July 2019; his attorney said he was acting in self-defense.

By Katie Anthony
   
An 18-year-old man allegedly stabbed a man to death Feb. 25, 2022.

A man was released from jail April 23, 2022 after a judge found him not guilty of first-degree murder.

Adobe Stock Photo

After spending three years behind bars, Christopher Irving was released from jail Saturday after a judge found him not guilty of first-degree murder.

Irving was charged in July 2019 for the death ofFrancisco Avila-Murillo. He was accused of first-degree murder after he shot and killed Avila-Murillo in an alley near Vincennes Road and Collins Street in Blue Island June 26, 2019.

Irving’s defense attorney, Michael Ettinger, said he was acting in self-defense.

“He felt it was coming, that there was justice, he would be found not guilty,” Ettinger told the Sun-Times.

Ettinger said he tried to appeal for Irving to be released from prison on bond, but it never happened. It’s “not often” someone spends three years in prison and is found not guilty, according to Ettinger.

