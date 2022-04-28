The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Thanks for a great ride, Chicago Bulls

Too bad the Chicago Bulls couldn’t keep the ball rolling. But you have to hand it to them. Thanks to this team, the city is Bull-headed again.

CST Editorial Board By CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Thanks for a great ride, Chicago Bulls
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket against Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls in the third quarter during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 27, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket against Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls during Game Five of the first-round playoffs at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Stacy Revere/Getty

Too bad the Chicago Bulls couldn’t keep the ball rolling.

They still deserve a round of applause, though, for a spectacular season and a few nail-biting moments during postseason play.

With so many injuries sidelining key players, defeating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks was certainly more than a tall order.

That didn’t keep fans from gripping onto a sliver of hope when the Bulls came roaring back in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, narrowly beating the Bucks in Game 2.

Editorials bug

Editorials

Then came the let-down Chicago sports fans know too well.

Sports pundits and basketball aficionados who’ve been yelling at TV screens these past few days have already started discussions on how the Bulls roster must be shaken up if the team wants to really shine.

Even a taste of the two epic three-peats of the 1990s would be glorious.

We got revved up inside our homes during the height of the pandemic two years ago watching Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman in “The Last Dance” docuseries.

Then in October, the Chicago Sky gifted the city with its first WNBA championship.

Right after, this Bulls team emerged and set the basketball court on fire.

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and born-and-raised Chicagoan Ayo Dosunmu, to name a few favorites, excited both old-school fans and the younger set who weren’t even born when “His Airness” retired.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Thanks to this current team, the city and Chicagoans scattered throughout the country are Bull-headed again.

Need proof?

Television ratings of the 42 Bulls games that aired live on NBC Sports Chicago through January ballooned 86% compared to the same time span during the previous season, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Jeff Agrest reported.

The Bulls also drew huge crowds, with the largest attendance records in the NBA for both home and away games during the 2021-2022 season, according to ESPN. No bull.

Bulls fans didn’t get the slam dunk of a championship season they yearn for. Too early to expect that.

But they got back that enthusiastic spark and spirit that can nourish new dynasties.

Looking forward to next season and the start of something Bulliful.

Send letters toletters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
To defend our privacy, biometrics law must be protected
Here’s how Peoples Gas should lower customers’ bills
Providing benefits to spouses of police, first responders who died by suicide is right step
When a restaurant’s success runs in the family
Smart investment can unlock North Lawndale’s economic potential
A violent weekend is a reminder that curbing crime will take collective effort
The Latest
A man was fatally struck by a truck Apr. 28, 2022 in Austin.
News
Man riding scooter struck, killed by truck in Austin
The 35-year-old was riding a scooter and entered the intersection of Cicero Avenue and Erie Street where he was struck by a truck traveling south.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois_Legislature_1_.JPG
Editorials
To defend our privacy, biometrics law must be protected
Many big tech companies would like to boot Illinois’ strong Biometric Information Privacy Act into cyberspace.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 5.
Bears
NFL Draft: Jaguars take Travon Walker No. 1 overall
The Jaguars picked Travon Walker first overall to kick off the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas.
By Patrick Finley
 
Masked passengers board an “L” train last week. COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Illinois.
Coronavirus
Highest COVID-19 case count for Illinois in two months
The state public health department has noted that severe cases ending in hospitalization or death have remained very low — though hospital figures are now on the rise.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Cubs’ Seiya Suzkuki got to see a familiar face from his NPB playing days in Atlanta this week.
Cubs
Atlanta reunited: Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki runs into Carp mascot from his Japanese club
Four years after they overlapped in Hiroshima, Seiya Suzuki is in his rookie MLB season, and Jacob Mosella is the Braves’ mascot coordinator.
By Maddie Lee
 