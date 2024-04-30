The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Editorials Commentary

Illinois lawmakers shouldn't leave solitary confinement policies alone

Prisons are designed to punish people who break the law. They aren’t expected to provide the same accommodations or services available at a scenic five-star hotel. But they also shouldn’t be shrinking the brains of its inhabitants or catalyze suicidal thoughts and psychosis.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Illinois lawmakers shouldn't leave solitary confinement policies alone
AdobeStock_336981382.jpeg

The use of solitary confinement in Illinois violates international human rights laws, according to a report from the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights. The report calls for reducing or restricting its use, saying that would improve prison safety and inmates’ health, limit costs and help cut down on recidivism.

stock.adobe.com

No matter what it is called — solitary confinement, isolation, segregation, restrictive housing, the “hole” — the practice of placing an incarcerated person in a single, minuscule prison cell with little or no contact with other human beings is physically and mentally jarring, countless studies have found.

A new report that zeroed in on a 12-year period at Illinois prisons reached the same sobering conclusions, declaring that our state’s use of solitary confinement violates international human rights laws, disproportionately affects Black people and is administered more than needed.

Related

All it took was some marijuana smoking and a contact’s number to show up on a contraband phone for Joseph Moore to end up in a tiny room by himself during his nearly three-decade stint in prison.

“It’s abject deprivation,” as Moore, now a future leaders apprentice at the nonprofit Restore Justice, described his experience to Sun-Times reporter Kaitlin Washburn.

”... To leave someone in a room for days, weeks, months, years on end, that’s cruel and unusual.”

Editorial

Editorial

Prisons are designed to punish people who break the law. They aren’t expected to provide the same accommodations or services available at a scenic five-star hotel. But they also shouldn’t be shrinking the brains of its inhabitants or catalyze suicidal thoughts and psychosis, which is what solitary confinement can do, according to the report by the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights.

Criminal justice reform will never be a reality if those behind bars are kept from being properly rehabilitated and former prisoners have trouble readjusting to “life on the outside” because of the lingering effects of being thrown into solitary confinement for a minor, non-violent infraction.

Whether eliminating cash bail and the implementation of other provisions in sweeping SAFE-T Act, Illinois prides itself in leading the way in rectifying inequitable policies tied to policing, pretrial detention and sentencing.

Our state lawmakers can keep moving forward by voting for the Isolated Confinement Restriction Act, a bill that mandates inmates not be placed in solitary confinement for more than 10 consecutive days in any 180-day period and grants them access to activities like classes, group therapy and meals in the dining hall when they are let out.

Under the proposed legislation, the Illinois Department of Corrections would also be required to post quarterly reports on the use of solitary confinement, which would generate much needed data on how often it is relied upon.

The health and wellness of inmates and staff were boosted when North Dakota reduced the number of solitary confinements in its prison, a 2021 case study showed.

Illinois shouldn’t lock out the possibility of similar improvements of its own facilities and those who live and work there.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Johnson administration finally moves to spend $374 million in leftover federal COVID relief funds
CTA, Metra and Pace could ride together under separate plans to improve transit governance
City Council members, be honest when talking about migrants
With Bears stadium plans, Springfield should just slam on the brakes
In blocking April Perry from U.S. attorney post, J.D. Vance shows he's pro-Trump, pro-crime
Time for a leadership change at CTA: Show Dorval Carter the exit door
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: She won't talk to me, but I dream of a life with her anyway
In love with a former boss who has cut off communication, reader considers waiting for her to come around but knows it’s better to move on.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A display of a marijuana leaf, CBD-related powder and tincture in a bottle.
Other Views
To protect children, Illinois must crack down on products with dangerous delta-8
Delta-8, a synthetic hemp-derived THC intoxicant with serious side effects, shows up in products sold at mini-marts and other locations near schools. Better regulation of hemp products will protect kids from these dangerous products.
By Tiffany Chappell Ingram
 
Small Business
Four Chicago companies make Yelp's 2024 list of top 100 small businesses
The annual list includes businesses that fall into a number of categories, such as automotive, beauty, books, fitness, fashion, food, home decor and home repair.
By Amy Yee
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Outdoors
Reminder comes that May is big-fish month in Illinois
Clyde Swan catching a big northern pike drives home a reminder that May is big-fish month in Illinois.
By Dale Bowman
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 1, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 