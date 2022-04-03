The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 3, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste wins 4 awards in early categories

Other winners in the pre-telecast ceremony include Foo Fighters, Ye, Chick Corea, the Brothers Osborne and Questlove.

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
   
SHARE Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste wins 4 awards in early categories
AFP_327L3G4.jpg

Jon Batiste accepts the trophy for best music video during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast show in Las Vegas on Sunday.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — Jon Batiste took home his first Grammy Award—and then three more—in what was shaping up to be a big night for this year’s leading nominee.

During the show’s pre-telecast ceremony Sunday, Batiste won for best American roots performance, American roots song and best music video, and he tied with Carlos Rafael Rivera for best song written for visual media. His song “Freedom” in the music video category beat out several other tough competitors, including Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish.

“I am so grateful for the gifts that God has given me and the ability to share that for the love of humankind,” Batiste said. “We just wanted everyone to see it. Any depression, any bondage or any darkness that was over your life is completely removed by just the love and the joy of the video.”

Batiste—not present for his first three awards—also won for his music for the movie “Soul” alongside Rivera for his composing efforts on “The Queen’s Gambit.”

It’s the first tie since 2019 when Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake tied with Anderson .Paak to win best rap performance.

Batiste—who lost in four other categories—entered the Grammys as the leading nominee with 11 nominations.

Foo Fighters won three awards, but were not in attendance to pick up their trophies following the recent death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The rock band extended its record for most best rock album wins to five for “Medicine at Midnight.” The group’s song “Making a Fire” won best rock performance, and “Waiting on a War” bested other nominees for best rock song.

The best rap song Grammy went to Ye, the Chicago rapper formerly known as Kanye West, for his track “Jail,” featuring Jay-Z. He has said that was set to perform during the ceremony, but his act was pulled from the show.

TJ Osborne, who came out as gay last year, fought back tears as he and his brother accepted a Grammy for their song “Younger Me.” He noted the song was inspired by his coming out.

“I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality. And I certainly never thought I would be here on the stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I felt like was going to be life changing and potentially in a very negative way,” Osborne said.

“And here I am tonight, not only accepting this Grammy Award with my brother, which I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and he loves me back. ... I don’t know what I did be so lucky.”

Osborne performs with his brother John as the Brothers Osborne.

Jazz giant Chick Corea, who died in February 2021, won two posthumous awards Sunday, for best improvised jazz solo and best Latin jazz album with Eliane Elias and Chucho Valdés. Other posthumous Grammys were possible for Chris Cornell, who died five years ago and is nominated for best rock performance. And the Foo Fighters, who lost their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, are up for three Grammys.

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson won his sixth Grammy for best music film through “Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised.”) His documentary also won an Oscar for best documentary feature last weekend.

Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow won the first Grammy presented Sunday, best musical theater, for “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.”

They gleefully accepted the award, noting the project began a year ago by asking what “Bridgerton” would be like if it was a musical.

Trevor Noah returns for a second time as Grammys host. The ceremony shifted from Los Angeles to Las Vegas because of rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant in January, with organizers citing “too many risks” to hosting the performance-filled show at the time. It airs live beginning at 7 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

