The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Ukraine News Nation/World

US targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions

The U.S. acted against two of Russia’s largest banks, Sberbank and Alfa Bank.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
Samuel Petrequin and Aamer Madhani
SHARE US targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about the Affordable Care Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

President Joe Biden speaks during an event about the Affordable Care Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

BRUSSELS — The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine.

The United Kingdom and the European Union were set to take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russian and an EU embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities that has emerged in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from areas around Kyiv, including the town of Bucha.

The U.S. acted against two of Russia’s largest banks, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, prohibiting assets from going through the U.S. financial system and barring Americans from doing business with those two institutions.

In addition to sanctions aimed at Putin’s adult daughters, Mariya Putina and Katerina Tikhonova, the U.S. is targeting Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin; the wife and children of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; and members of Russia’s Security Council, including Dmitry Medvedev, a former president and prime minister.

The penalties cut off all of Putin’s close family members from the U.S. financial system and freeze any assets they hold in the United States.

President Joe Biden called the latest round of sanctions “devastating.”

“I made clear that Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha,” Biden said in a tweet.

Biden was expected to will sign an an executive order that would ban new investment in Russia by Americans no matter where they are living. The U.S. Treasury Department is preparing more sanctions against major Russian state-owned enterprises, according to the White House.

Videos and images of bodies in the streets of Bucha after it was recaptured from Russian forces have unleashed a wave of indignation among Western allies, who have drawn up new sanctions as a response.

The European Commission’s proposed ban on coal imports would be the first EU sanctions targeting Russia’s lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said energy was key to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war coffers.

“A billion euro is what we pay Putin every day for the energy he provides us since the beginning of the war. We have given him 35 billion euro. Compare that to the one billion that we have given to the Ukraine in arms and weapons,” Borrell said.

After several European countries announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats, the European Commission proposed a fifth package of sanctions including a ban on coal imports that could be adopted as soon as Wednesday once unanimously approved by the 27-nation bloc’s ambassadors.

The United States and Western allies plan to impose a ban on all new investment in Russia. Among the other measures being taken against Russia are greater sanctions on its financial institutions and state-owned enterprises, and sanctions on government officials and their family members, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Separately, the Treasury Department moved Tuesday to block any Russian government debt payments with U.S. dollars from accounts at U.S. financial institutions, making it harder for Russia to meet its financial obligations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the coal ban is worth 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) per year and that the EU has already started working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.

She didn’t mention natural gas, with consensus among the 27 EU countries on targeting the fuel used to generate electricity and heat homes difficult to secure amid opposition from gas-dependent members like Germany, the bloc’s largest economy.

But European Council President Charles Michel said the bloc should keep up the pressure on the Kremlin, suggesting that an embargo on gas imports should also be required at some point in the future.

“The new package includes a ban on coal imports,” Michel said on Wednesday. “I think that measures on oil, and even gas, will also be needed, sooner or later.”

The new package of measures proposed by the commission also includes sanctions on more individuals and four key Russian banks, among them VTB, the second-largest Russian bank. The bloc also would ban Russian vessels and Russian-operated vessels from EU ports.

Further targeted export bans, worth 10 billion euros, in sectors covering quantum computers, advanced semiconductors, sensitive machinery and transportation equipment also were proposed.

“I appreciate the strengthening of the 5th EU sanctions package: bans on Russian coal, vessels accessing EU ports, and road transport operators,” Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. “But it will take a gas/oil embargo and de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks to stop Putin. Difficult times require difficult decisions.”

Western allies have already cut out several Russian banks of the SWIFT financial messaging system, which daily moves countless billions of dollars around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions around the world.

___

Madhani reporter from Washington.

Next Up In News
Ray Lopez running for mayor; City Council critic to give up seat to challenge Lightfoot
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
Two men killed in separate shootings within minutes in Back of the Yards, Far South Side
Former Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland dies at 73
Former Madigan chief of staff asks judge to toss portions of his perjury indictment
Gary police searching for woman whose car was found crashed, abandoned on I-65
The Latest
Cubs Fans Buy Souvenirs As Series Continues
Cubs
The beauty of Opening Day and the differing measures of hope for the White Sox and Cubs
Let there be no talk about the labor strife that had its hands around baseball’s neck during the offseason. That can wait until Day 2.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) speaks during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021.
City Hall
Ray Lopez running for mayor; City Council critic to give up seat to challenge Lightfoot
“Our residents do not feel safe. People who work here don’t feel safe,” Lopez told the Sun-Times. “We have to right this ship now.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. TMZ was first to report Tuesday that the two married at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after attending the Grammys but Kardashian confirmed on social media on April 6, that no marriage license was issued.&nbsp;
Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker not legally wed in Las Vegas
Kardashian and Barker did not obtain a license in Las Vegas, but could have wed using documents obtained in any county in Nevada.
By Associated Press
 
The WNBA champion Sky will be featured in 30 national broadcasts this season.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA’s full national broadcast schedule features 30 Sky games
One game noticeably missing from the national broadcast schedule is the Sky’s May 24 matchup against the Indiana Fever. This is the same night of the Sky’s ring ceremony, an event that is traditionally broadcast nationally in the NBA.
By Annie Costabile
 
People march at a rally for Amir Locke on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Minneapolis. Minnesota.
Nation/World
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
Locke’s mother, Karen Wells, has called his death “an execution.”
By Associated Press
 