The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
NFL Sports

Illinois’ Kwame Raoul among state attorneys general warning NFL to improve treatment of women

The letter outlines concerns of gender discrimination ranging from the NFL’s treatment of women who have experienced domestic violence to the hiring and promotion of women in NFL offices. It comes as Congress investigates how the league has handled claims of sexual harassment in the front office of the Washington Commanders.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE Illinois’ Kwame Raoul among state attorneys general warning NFL to improve treatment of women
The attorneys general of six states have written to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, expressing concern over the league’s treatment of female employees.

The attorneys general of six states have written to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, expressing concern over the league’s treatment of female employees.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

NEW YORK — The attorneys general of six states have written to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, expressing concern over the league’s treatment of female employees and admonishing him for a lack of improvement to the league’s workplace culture.

Without improvement, the attorneys general warned of potential legal action.

The letter outlines concerns of gender discrimination ranging from the NFL’s treatment of women who have experienced domestic violence to the hiring and promotion of women in NFL offices. It comes as Congress investigates how the league has handled claims of sexual harassment in the front office of the Washington Commanders.

The letter was signed by Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, where the league is headquartered, as well as Illinois attorney general Kwame Raoul and the attorneys general of Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington State. The New York Times first reported the letter being sent.

That letter also cited a Times article that included allegations from more than 30 former NFL employees who said they experienced problems, including unwanted touching from male bosses; attending parties where prostitutes were hired; being passed over for promotions based on their gender; and being pushed out for complaining about discrimination.

“The NFL must do better — pink jerseys are not a replacement for equal treatment and full inclusion of women in the workplace,” the attorneys generals wrote. “Our offices will use the full weight of our authority to investigate and prosecute allegations of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation by employers throughout our states, including at the National Football League.”

In an email response to The Associated Press, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said:

“We share the commitment of the attorneys general to ensuring that all of our workplaces — including the league office and 32 clubs — are diverse, inclusive and free from discrimination and harassment. We have made great strides over the years in support of that commitment, but acknowledge that we, like many organizations, have more work to do. We look forward to sharing with the attorneys general the policies, practices, protocols, education programs and partnerships we have implemented to act on this commitment and confirm that the league office and our clubs maintain a respectful workplace where all our employees, including women, have an opportunity to thrive.”

McCarthy pointed out such ongoing league programs as a comprehensive employee training initiative through partnerships with organizations such as RISE, GLAAD, Paradigm, and The Winters Group; and Internal Affinity Groups, in which employees can interact, learn and support each other within smaller communities like BEN (Black Engagement Network), PIN (Parents Initiative Network) and WIN (Women’s Interactive Network).

Last month, the NFL changed what is known as the “Rooney Rule,” designed to ensure more opportunities for women and racial minorities. Beginning this season, all 32 clubs must employ a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority to serve as an offensive assistant coach. The person will receive a one-year contract and work closely with the head coach and offensive staff to gain experience.

Next Up In NFL
Former Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland dies at 73
Bears start voluntary offseason workout program
NFL Mock Draft: Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton is elite, but where will he land?
‘Warrior’ Mike Ditka proud of his roots: ‘No Ukrainian is going to take crap from the Russians’
Bruce Arians steps down as Buccaneers’ coach
Bears to sign safety Dane Cruikshank from Titans
The Latest
August Sallas.
Obituaries
August ‘Augie’ Sallas, who headed printers union, ‘knew a lot of people,’ dead at 86
He was chief of the Chicago Typographical Union Local 16 when it waged and settled a strike against the Chicago Tribune in the late 1980s and was active with the Little Village Community Council.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., meets with reporters on Tuesday following a Democratic Caucus meeting, at the Capitol in Washington.
Columnists
When will Democrats get serious about repealing federal pot prohibition?
Instead of building on Republican support for federalism, Democrats seem determined to alienate potential allies .
By Jacob Sullum
 
FPnhGaPXEAMPOJJ.jpg
Crime
81-year-old woman, her daughter and son found shot to death inside Morgan Park home
The three — all above the age of 60 — were found inside a home in the 11300 block of South Green Street about 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
By Sophie Sherry
 
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gestures after the conclusion of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House of Representatives Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2022.
Columnists
Marjorie Taylor Greene is a menace to decency
In the wake of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Greene took to social media to smear the soon-to-be justice and the senators who will be voting to confirm her, including three Republicans.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Chicago Teachers Union members and their supporters march and protest in Pilsen after a press conference outside Joseph Jungman Elementary School to call for “safety, equity and trust in any school reopening plan” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday morning, Jan. 18, 2021.
Other Views
Asking good questions can help CTU members decide who will lead union
The May 20 elections are important for CTU members but they are also relevant for all those affected by the union’s decisions, including Chicago Public Schools students and their parents.
By Froylan Jimenez
 