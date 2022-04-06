The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Post Malone, Playboi Carti, Young Thug and Gunna set to headline Summer Smash Festival

The three-day event is set for Douglass Park in June.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Post Malone (pictured at Day 3 of Lollapalooza 2021 in Grant Park) is set to headline this year’s Summer Smash Festival in Douglass Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival, one of the largest showcases for hip-hop, will feature headliners Post Malone, Playboi Carti, Young Thug and Gunna, it was announced Wednesday.

Other performers set for the festival, running June 17-19 at Douglass Park (1401 S. Sacramento Dr.), include Wiz Khalifa, Polo G, Rico Nasty, Oliver Tree, 2 Chainz, and Ohgees, among a lineup that boasts more than 60 acts set to perform across three stages.

Three-day GA and VIP passes go on sale at 10 a.m. April 8 at TheSummerSmash.com.

Summer_Smash___2022_Music_Lineup.jpg

“Today marks an exciting milestone for Summer Smash as we unveil our biggest music lineup to date. It’s been incredible to witness our fest grow into one of the largest annual music events in the country in only four short years,” said Summer Smash Festival director and SPKRBX founder Berto Solorio, via statement.

Here’s the complete lineup to date:

  • 2 Chainz
  • 347Aidan
  • AG Club
  • Autumn!
  • Corbin
  • BabySantana
  • Babytron
  • BabyxSosa
  • BIA
  • Bktharula
  • Chase B (DJ set)
  • CP
  • D Savage
  • DCG Brothers
  • Destroy Lonely
  • DJ Scheme (DJ set)
  • Dreamer Isioma
  • Dreezy
  • Elijah Wallace
  • Famous Dex
  • Fedd The God
  • Femdot
  • First Class Bee
  • Flo Milli
  • G Herbo
  • GloUpJake (DJ set)
  • Homicide Gang
  • IAYZE
  • KaiDontTrap
  • Kali
  • Kankan
  • Katie Got Bandz
  • Kelo of Dopeness
  • Ken Car$on
  • Key Glock
  • Lancey Foux
  • Lil Skies
  • Lil Tecca
  • Lil Tracy
  • Lucki
  • Nardo Wick
  • Noza Jordan
  • Ohgeesy
  • Playboi Carti
  • Pollari
  • Polo G
  • Post Malone
  • Pouya & Fat Nick
  • Rico Nasty
  • Roy French
  • Sheck Wes
  • Sid Shane
  • Ski Mask The Slump God
  • Slump6s
  • $not
  • Sojabrat
  • Sonny
  • Supa BWE
  • Tink
  • Trippie Redd
  • Tyla Yaweh
  • Warhol.SS
  • Wiz Khalifa
  • Yeat
  • Young Thug & Gunna (joint set)
  • Yung Bans
  • ZacFTP & Friends (DJ set)
  • Zach Bia (DJ set)
  • ZZZ
  • TBA Special Guest Performances
