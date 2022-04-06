Post Malone, Playboi Carti, Young Thug and Gunna set to headline Summer Smash Festival

Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival, one of the largest showcases for hip-hop, will feature headliners Post Malone, Playboi Carti, Young Thug and Gunna, it was announced Wednesday.

Other performers set for the festival, running June 17-19 at Douglass Park (1401 S. Sacramento Dr.), include Wiz Khalifa, Polo G, Rico Nasty, Oliver Tree, 2 Chainz, and Ohgees, among a lineup that boasts more than 60 acts set to perform across three stages.

Three-day GA and VIP passes go on sale at 10 a.m. April 8 at TheSummerSmash.com.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for Summer Smash as we unveil our biggest music lineup to date. It’s been incredible to witness our fest grow into one of the largest annual music events in the country in only four short years,” said Summer Smash Festival director and SPKRBX founder Berto Solorio, via statement.

Here’s the complete lineup to date:

