Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Mike Tyson won’t face charges for punching fellow airplane passenger

The passenger and Tyson both requested that charges not be filed, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said in a statement.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said it has closed the case. The passenger and Tyson both requested that charges not be filed, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said in a statement.

The video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. The footage was first shared by TMZ, which said it was recorded on a Jet Blue plane bound for Florida.

Prior to the physical altercation, the other passenger was seen on the video standing over Tyson’s seat — waving his arms and talking animatedly while the former boxer sits quietly.

Attorneys for Tyson praised the district attorney’s decision in a statement on Tuesday.

