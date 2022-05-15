The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Hundreds gather in the Loop after Palestinian-American journalist’s killing

Demonstrators hailed long-time Al Jazeera broadcaster Shireen Abu Akleh as their “eyes and ears” in Palestine.

By Katie Anthony
   
Protesters wave flags during a rally near E Ida B Wells and S Michigan Ave in protest of the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Chicago to protest the May 11 killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Abu Akleh was a long-time TV correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, and many of the attendees hailed her as their “eyes and ears” in Palestine as they lived thousands of miles away. Israeli forces shot her dead while she was wearing a press vest and standing among other journalists, Al Jazeera reported.

Souzan Naser, a member of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, said the group is calling on the U.S. government to hold Israel accountable for Abu Akleh’s death.

“She gave her life to Palestine, she was an inspiration. I have two daughters, she was an inspiration to my young daughters,” Naser said. “We’re here to grieve collectively; we’re here to resist in the streets of Chicago and to say enough.”

During the rally, Palestinian flags waved above the crowd of hundreds, with chants of “free Palestine” ringing through the Loop as speakers stood behind a blue barricade that read “PRESS.”

Ranya Ali, who has family members in Palestine, brought her son and nieces to the demonstration.

She said she hopes to show them that they “will never forget; we will return to our home.”

“They will never forget Palestine,” Ali said.

The demonstration took place on the 74th anniversary of the Nakba, Arabic for “catastrophe,” which refers to the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in 1948. Around 750,000 Palestinians were forced out of their homes and their villages were destroyed, according to Al Jazeera.

Sawsan Jaber, an educator, activist and granddaughter of a Nakba survivor, said she hopes to gain more widespread support for Palestine — especially from people of different religious and ethnic backgrounds.

“It would be wonderful to see more people here that don’t look like me,” Jaber said.

Standing in the center of Chicago, she wanted to make it clear to the hundreds of passing cars that they’re not going anywhere.

“A lot of people hope that we would go back to our countries,” Jaber said. “This is our country.”

Protesters march down Michigan Ave in protest of the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times | Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
