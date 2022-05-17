The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Pedestrian struck and killed by Metra train on UP West line near Geneva, causing significant delays

All inbound and outbound trains were stopped near Geneva as police investigate, according to Metra.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra train on the Union Pacific West line near Geneva Tuesday morning, causing significant delays.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. and involved a train headed toward Chicago, according to Geneva police.

As of 7:50 a.m., all inbound and outbound trains were stopped near Geneva as police investigated, and some trains have been canceled, according to Metra. Check for updates here.

