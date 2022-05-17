Pedestrian struck and killed by Metra train on UP West line near Geneva, causing significant delays
All inbound and outbound trains were stopped near Geneva as police investigate, according to Metra.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra train on the Union Pacific West line near Geneva Tuesday morning, causing significant delays.
The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. and involved a train headed toward Chicago, according to Geneva police.
As of 7:50 a.m., all inbound and outbound trains were stopped near Geneva as police investigated, and some trains have been canceled, according to Metra. Check for updates here.
