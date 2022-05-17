Pedestrian struck and killed by Metra train on UP West line near Geneva, causing significant delays

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra train on the Union Pacific West line near Geneva Tuesday morning, causing significant delays.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. and involved a train headed toward Chicago, according to Geneva police.

As of 7:50 a.m., all inbound and outbound trains were stopped near Geneva as police investigated, and some trains have been canceled, according to Metra. Check for updates here.

