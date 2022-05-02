Marquee Sports Network will air up to 16 Chicago Sky games as part of broadcast deal

Marquee Sports Network has another tenant: the WNBA champion Sky.

The regional sports network, owned jointly by the Cubs and Sinclair, announced Monday a multiyear agreement to air up to 16 Sky games, as well as stream all non-exclusive games on the network’s app, which will be available to authenticated subscribers.

The Sky’s first game on Marquee will be their season opener at 7 p.m. Friday against the Sparks. The team will produce the broadcasts, which will be called by play-by-play voices Lisa Byington and Jason Ross Jr. and analysts Stephen Bardo and Meghan McKeown.

“This partnership with Marquee elevates the Chicago Sky fan experience in a way that has never been done before,” Sky president and CEO Adam Fox said in a release. “Women’s basketball, particularly the Chicago Sky, is increasingly gaining attention and affinity, and Marquee’s commitment to women’s professional sports made this an easy partnership. With Marquee, as well as our continued relationship with WCIU-TV, fans will never miss a moment of the Sky’s title defense.”

Sky games that conflict with Cubs games on Marquee will air on WCIU-TV. The Sky have six games exclusive to ABC or ESPN. Of the other 30, Marquee and WCIU will carry 14 each, and two will be determined later. All of the non-exclusive games also will stream on Marquee’s app under the Marquee Plus tab, which will appear in the next few days.

Marquee Sports Network

The deal essentially makes Marquee the Sky’s official streaming partner. It also includes additional digital coverage of the team on the network’s website.

“Thanks to Adam Fox and the Chicago Sky organization for their work in helping make this deal a reality,” Marquee Sports Network general manager Mike McCarthy said. “We look forward to not only broadcasting their games on Marquee, but also sharing stories about their players and coaches and the organization’s tremendous community work on our network.”

Said Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts: “On behalf of the Chicago Cubs organization, I’m so honored to announce this broadcast partnership with the WNBA Champion Chicago Sky. We’re looking forward to a great partnership between the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Sky and Marquee and wish the Sky the best of luck this season!”