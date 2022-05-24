Like motorists, cyclists need to follow rules and respect others

The recent articles about cycling that appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times were well-written and informative. Drivers do need to keep an eye on cyclists and understand the dangers they face. But there are also many cyclists who endanger themselves, other cyclists, pedestrians and motorists.

Everyone on our streets is expected to follow the rules of the road.Yet, cyclists blow by stop signs so often that, when I see one who stops, I roll down my window to say thank you. I’ve also seen so many cyclists weave in and out of traffic, and I know pedestrians who have been struck by them.

The stretch of Sheridan Road where I live doesn’t permit cycling on the sidewalk and has signs saying so. Still, cyclists ride on the sidewalk every day. When I ask them to walk their bikes, many tell me to get out of their way — even after they are told pedestrians have been hit and that at least one died.

Some cyclists who ride at night don’t attach lights or good reflectors on their bicycles or clothing. That might work on well-lit main streets, but it can be deadly on side streets. I have almost hit a couple of these cyclists. No doubt, the motorist would be blamed for any damage or physical harm in such scenarios.

Finally, where there are well-marked pedestrian and bike lanes on the lakefront trail and other places, all parties need to stay in their lanes. The problem is that we have both “disappearing” bike and pedestrian lanes. That needs to be fixed. Often when a pedestrian lane stops and there is a bike lane, walkers end up using bike lanes, putting them at risk of being hit by a cyclist.

Judith Markowitz, Edgewater

Using heat or air-conditioning should depend on weather

As the weather does not conform to any calendar dates, those who are in control of heating and cooling in senior housing should not be held to predetermined dates for supply of heat or air-conditioning. Those responsible for issuing these rules for operators of senior housing are not in touch with reality. It is not surprising that people have died because of lack of common sense. This is insanity!

Heat or air-conditioning should be provided depending solely on the weather, by the operators of the facilities. If they do not supply whatever is needed at any particular time, they should be held fully accountable. As it is now, theconstraints put on operators are not realistic.

This is just another time for finger-pointing, with vulnerable seniors used as pawns.

Lori Ryan, Auburn-Gresham

Rights would vanish with Republican-led Illinois

Every time I see an advertisement where Richard Irwin claims a desire to “take back” Illinois, I hear the same thing.He and the Republican voters he is courting want to take back our state from people who would allow women to have access to safe abortions.No thanks, Richard.

Don Anderson, Oak Park

