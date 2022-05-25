Tornado warning issued for parts of northern Cook County

A tornado warning was issued for parts of northern Cook County Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was moving northeast over Addison at 4 p.m. and was expected to pass O’Hare Airport, the Weather Service said.

The tornado warning in northwestern Cook County expires at 4:30 p.m.

“Take cover now! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building,” the Weather Service said in its warning. “Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

Hail the size of pennies was possible. More than 600,000 people were in the zone of the tornado warning, the Weather Service said.

A tornado warning in Kane County which covered Elgin, Carpentersville andSaint Charles expired at 4 p.m.

Showers and storms were expected for the remainder of Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

