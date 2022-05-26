Banning foam cups, containers will help save ecosystem, Lake Michigan

People know plastic pollution is a problem. If you mention plastic pollution to someone, almost always they will reply with a sentimental, “Of course, it’s horrible.” But people don’t realize that we can make great progress in the near future.

I am calling on the Illinois Legislature to ban single-use polystyrene foam cups and containers. Every year, 11 million pounds of plastic ends up in Lake Michigan, injuring and killing our fish and birds. I have lived most of my life in Chicago, growing up by the lake. I do not want our lake overrun by pollution to injure wildlife and our ecosystem.

Other California cities, like Santa Cruz and Pacific Grove, banned polystyrene foam cups and containers, and polystyrene litter decreased by as much as 71%. This is possible. Banning polystyrene foam cups and containers can be just one step towards truly getting rid of plastic for good.

Alexandra Renoult-Orlandini, Des Plaines

City residents deserve quiet time

Regarding the City Council’s ordinance allowing outdoor music events with amplified sound without permits: How can this be allowed? Don’t we have the right to “quiet enjoyment” of our property that we, the people, pay taxes for? For the past 18 years, Hyde Park residents have been under assault by amplified “music” in our parks every weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day (and beyond.)

It has become nauseating and unconscionable, and unfair to the elderly and children. Stop it.

Miriam Zeltzerman, Chicago

Hard for some to admit guns are problem

When the Second Amendment was envisioned and written into the Constitution, the fire rate of a musket, by a trained soldier, was three rounds per minute. Today, an AR-15 in the hands of an average person can fire 45 rounds per minute. The musket did not have a magazine, while an AR-15’s standard magazine holds 30 rounds.

We don’t have to repeal the Second Amendment, but we can certainly modify the way it is administered to account for the technological advancement of firearms.

Those who refuse to address the problem are not protecting Second Amendment rights, but are afraid to address the problem. They should remember, if you aren’t part of the solution then you are part of the problem.

Warren Rodgers Jr., Matteson