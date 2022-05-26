The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Banning foam cups, containers will help save ecosystem, Lake Michigan

Other California cities, like Santa Cruz and Pacific Grove, banned polystyrene foam cups and containers, and polystyrene litter decreased by as much as 71%.

By Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Banning foam cups, containers will help save ecosystem, Lake Michigan
Kids dip their feet in Lake Michigan near Lincoln Park Thursday afternoon, July 9, 2020.

Kids dip their feet in Lake Michigan near Lincoln Park Thursday afternoon, July 9, 2020.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

People know plastic pollution is a problem. If you mention plastic pollution to someone, almost always they will reply with a sentimental, “Of course, it’s horrible.” But people don’t realize that we can make great progress in the near future.

I am calling on the Illinois Legislature to ban single-use polystyrene foam cups and containers. Every year, 11 million pounds of plastic ends up in Lake Michigan, injuring and killing our fish and birds. I have lived most of my life in Chicago, growing up by the lake. I do not want our lake overrun by pollution to injure wildlife and our ecosystem.

Other California cities, like Santa Cruz and Pacific Grove, banned polystyrene foam cups and containers, and polystyrene litter decreased by as much as 71%. This is possible. Banning polystyrene foam cups and containers can be just one step towards truly getting rid of plastic for good.

Alexandra Renoult-Orlandini, Des Plaines

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words maximum.

City residents deserve quiet time

Regarding the City Council’s ordinance allowing outdoor music events with amplified sound without permits: How can this be allowed? Don’t we have the right to “quiet enjoyment” of our property that we, the people, pay taxes for? For the past 18 years, Hyde Park residents have been under assault by amplified “music” in our parks every weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day (and beyond.)

It has become nauseating and unconscionable, and unfair to the elderly and children. Stop it.

Miriam Zeltzerman, Chicago

Hard for some to admit guns are problem

When the Second Amendment was envisioned and written into the Constitution, the fire rate of a musket, by a trained soldier, was three rounds per minute. Today, an AR-15 in the hands of an average person can fire 45 rounds per minute. The musket did not have a magazine, while an AR-15’s standard magazine holds 30 rounds.

We don’t have to repeal the Second Amendment, but we can certainly modify the way it is administered to account for the technological advancement of firearms.

Those who refuse to address the problem are not protecting Second Amendment rights, but are afraid to address the problem. They should remember, if you aren’t part of the solution then you are part of the problem.

Warren Rodgers Jr., Matteson

Next Up In Commentary
No more thoughts and prayers. Without sensible gun restrictions, mass shootings will continue.
Texas governor’s remarks insult families impacted by gun violence
America needs a national conversation on race
Chicago teens do have places to go this summer
We owe it to our children to pass gun reform legislation
Major League Baseball should have given Josh Donaldson what he deserved — a 4.2-game suspension
The Latest
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady
Coronavirus
Mask up, get your COVID-19 booster shots, Chicago’s top doctor warns
Chicago officials expect the city will be declared a high risk for COVID-19 outbreaks and strain on hospitals.
By Brett Chase
 
White Sox pitcher Joe Kelly throws against the Yankees on Sunday in New York.
White Sox
White Sox place reliever Joe Kelly on 15-day injured list
Left-hander Tanner Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Kelly’s place in the bullpen.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Joseph Avila, left, prays while holding flowers honoring the victims killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 fourth-graders and their two teachers.
La Voz Chicago
Editorial: No más pésames y oraciones. Sin restricciones de las armas, seguirán los tiroteos masivos.
Una legislación propuesta aún no ha sido aprobada por el Senado, donde seguramente no se aprobará debido a la oposición del Partido Republicano.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Firefighters responded Wednesday morning for a blaze in a second-floor unit of a courtyard building at 11035 S. King Dr.
La Voz Chicago
Bebé muere en incendio en edificio de apartamentos
La mamá había ido a dejar a sus hijos mayores a la escuela y regresaba a casa con el desayuno cuando se enteró del incendio, dijo.
By David Struett
 
Businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson hands out $25 coupons at Cermak Fresh Market, 4000 W. Diversey Ave. Wednesday.
La Voz Chicago
Cientos forman fila para el reparto de alimentos de Willie Wilson
Wilson planeó regalar $1 millón en comida y gasolina esta semana.
By Stefano Esposito
 