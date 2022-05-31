The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Food and Restaurants Taste

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza temporarily pulled from menu again due to sell-outs across the country

Taco Bell said demand for the Mexican Pizza was seven times what it was the last time they offered it.

By Brett Molina | USA Today
   
SHARE Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza temporarily pulled from menu again due to sell-outs across the country
The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza made a historic return to Taco Bell in mid-May, only to be temporarily removed once again from the menu due to overwhelming demand.&nbsp;

The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza made a historic return to Taco Bell in mid-May, only to be temporarily removed once again from the menu due to overwhelming demand.

Taco Bell Corp.

It appears Mexican Pizza is off the Taco Bell menu. Again.

Weeks after bringing back the beloved item, Taco Bell said it’s temporarily removing Mexican Pizza from its menu until the fall because of high demand.

Taco Bell cited one restaurant in California which sold more than 1,000 Mexican Pizzas in one day, and an order from a customer which included 180 Mexican Pizzas.

“While we’re currently selling out, for now, we’re working diligently with our restaurants and suppliers to get more back in the hands and stomachs of our biggest fans by this fall,” said the fast food chain in a letter to fans Tuesday.

What is a Mexican Pizza?

The popular menu item meant to resemble a pizza features seasoned beef and refried beans between two tortilla shells with a “Mexican Pizza sauce,” a three-cheese blend and diced tomatoes.

Why did Taco Bell remove it the first time?

A longtime staple on Taco Bell’s menu, Mexican Pizza was among several items pulled in 2020 as the restaurant looked to streamline the foods it offered.

“We’re constantly evaluating ways to provide a more efficient restaurant experience, and have already begun to see progress from streamlining our menu,” said Mike Grams, Taco Bell president and global chief operating officer, in a statement two years ago.

When did Mexican Pizza come back?

Taco Bell initially relaunched the Mexican Pizza on May 17 for users of the restaurant’s app before making it available to everyone on May 19.

Why is Mexican Pizza so hard to find?

In its letter to fans, Taco Bell said demand for the Mexican Pizza was seven times what it was the last time they offered it. “We knew you loved the Mexican Pizza,” said the restaurant chain. “We just didn’t know how many of you loved the Mexican Pizza.”

The company said in a FAQ on its website the shortages were “unexpected” and occurred at various locations on a rolling basis.

When will Mexican Pizza come back?

Taco Bell said it expects to have the item as a permanent addition to its menus this fall.

Next Up In Taste
Taste of Chicago 2022 lineups loaded with great food and musical acts including Nelly
Pitmaster Matt Abdoo’s juicy pulled pork recipe will wow at your next barbecue
Menu planner: Green bean salad can make every meal special
Chef José Andrés trying to feed every person who needs hope, new documentary shows
CPS accused of failing to meet religious, dietary needs of Jewish and Muslim students
Tart cherry juice can help you sleep better
The Latest
State Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago, co-chaired the task force that issued a report about the future of jobs in Illinois.
Business
Business groups involved in state’s ‘quality jobs’ report rip the final product
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association, the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce say the published findings don’t reflect a consensus of the 36-member task force.
By David Roeder
 
A law firm’s Manhattan office space.
Columnists
What are offices for?
The traditional parental visit to a child’s new job underscores vanishing office life.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Joseph Kromelis, known as the “Walking Man,” in the Loop in 2011.
Letters to the Editor
Homelessness is a solvable problem
If Joseph Kromelis had a permanent place to live, he would not be fighting for his life. Increasing the Real Estate Transfer Tax would help fund more housing and homeless services.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Rachel Zegler attends the “West Side Story” premiere in New York in 2021. Zegler will star in Lionsgate’s planned “Hunger Games” prequel.&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Rachel Zegler set to star in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel
The studio announced Tuesday that Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”
By Associated Press
 
Tim “Spike” Davis with his personal-best smallmouth bass, caught on a lure he made.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Steelhead, bowfin, drum, bass, bluegill, kings, walleye
Summer weather on a long Memorial Day weekend made for a truly sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 