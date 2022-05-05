10-year-old discharges firearm, striking himself in foot

A 10-year-old boy was shot in the foot Thursday night inside a home in Englewood on the South Side.

About 5:30 p.m., the boy was handling a firearm in a home in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street when the weapon was discharged, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

