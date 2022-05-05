10-year-old discharges firearm, striking himself in foot
The boy was handling a firearm in a home in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street when the weapon was discharged, Chicago police said.
A 10-year-old boy was shot in the foot Thursday night inside a home in Englewood on the South Side.
About 5:30 p.m., the boy was handling a firearm in a home in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street when the weapon was discharged, Chicago police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
Billionaire Griffin drops another $25 million into Republican Irvin’s war chest as part of ‘all in’ bid to unseat Pritzker
The Latest
Already, stronger storms, flooding, rising oceans, bigger wildfires, droughts and heat waves are wreaking havoc around the world. Without reductions in greenhouse gases, it will get far worse.
Billionaire Griffin drops another $25 million into Republican Irvin’s war chest as part of ‘all in’ bid to unseat Pritzker
Last November — months before Irvin even entered the race — Griffin pledged to go “all in” to support a candidate who can beat the Democratic incumbent.
The airplane manufacturer, which moved here in 2001, is moving its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, near Washington, D.C., to be closer to key government officials.
The Cubs have lost 11 of their past 14 games.
‘Operation Mincemeat’: A dead body dupes the Nazis in stylish film that’s sometimes heavy, sometimes crazy
The changes in tone work as a British officer (Colin Firth) uses a ridiculous plan to save thousands of lives.