Thursday, May 5, 2022
10-year-old discharges firearm, striking himself in foot

The boy was handling a firearm in a home in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street when the weapon was discharged, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A boy shot himself in the foot May 5, 2022, in Englewood.

Sun-Times file photo

A 10-year-old boy was shot in the foot Thursday night inside a home in Englewood on the South Side.

About 5:30 p.m., the boy was handling a firearm in a home in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street when the weapon was discharged, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

