Man dies days after North Lawndale shooting

A man has died days after he was shot in North Lawndale on the West Side.
Allen Bell, 23, was found Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was transported to Mount Sinai initially in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead about 4 a.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said.
There was no one in custody.
The Latest
If American democracy continues, we can fix the rest of our problems. If it disappears, we will no longer be a free country and the rest won’t matter.
Crystal Lake South starter Mark DeCicco pitched a clean first inning, but Nazareth hit the ball hard and Roadrunners right fielder Nick Drtina could feel good things were about to happen for his team.
After the first returns of fan votes, Parker is third (17,475) on the list of vote-getters behind the Las Vegas Aces forward A’Ja Wilson (21,688) and Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (20,866).
Kwame Raoul says six staffing firms and a client conspired to prevent workers from switching agencies to get a better offer.
Coach Ron Rivera said Del Rio’s statements were hurtful to members of the local community and did not reflect the views of the organization.