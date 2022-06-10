Man dies days after North Lawndale shooting

A man has died days after he was shot in North Lawndale on the West Side.

Allen Bell, 23, was found Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai initially in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead about 4 a.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said.

There was no one in custody.

