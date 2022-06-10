The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 10, 2022
Man dies days after North Lawndale shooting

Allen Bell, 23, was found Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died days after a shooting June 4, 2022, in North Lawndale.

File photo

A man has died days after he was shot in North Lawndale on the West Side.

Allen Bell, 23, was found Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai initially in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead about 4 a.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said.

There was no one in custody.

People gather in a park outside of the U.S. Capitol to watch the Jan. 6 House committee investigation in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022,
Commentary
Jan. 6 hearings show the importance of democracy
If American democracy continues, we can fix the rest of our problems. If it disappears, we will no longer be a free country and the rest won’t matter.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Nazareth’s David Cox (27) drives the ball against Crystal Lake South in the IHSA Class 3A semifinal in Joliet.
High School Baseball
Nazareth smashes Crystal Lake South to advance to Class 3A championship
Crystal Lake South starter Mark DeCicco pitched a clean first inning, but Nazareth hit the ball hard and Roadrunners right fielder Nick Drtina could feel good things were about to happen for his team.
By Michael O’Brien
 
This will be Candace Parker’s seventh All-Star nod and second with the Sky if she remains among the top vote-getters when the final results are revealed on June 22.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s Candace Parker among leaders in early WNBA All-Star voting
After the first returns of fan votes, Parker is third (17,475) on the list of vote-getters behind the Las Vegas Aces forward A’Ja Wilson (21,688) and Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (20,866).
By Annie Costabile
 
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul
Business
Staffing agencies benefited from ‘no poach’ deal, state attorney general says
Kwame Raoul says six staffing firms and a client conspired to prevent workers from switching agencies to get a better offer.
By David Roeder
 
The Washington Commanders fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000.
NFL
Commanders fine Jack Del Rio $100,000 for comments about George Floyd, Jan. 6
Coach Ron Rivera said Del Rio’s statements were hurtful to members of the local community and did not reflect the views of the organization.
By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 