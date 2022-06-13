The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Anthony Perry honored by Amazon Fresh for rescuing man from CTA tracks

Perry’s employer will make a $10,000 donation to a charity of his choosing.

By  Jordan Perkins
   
SHARE Anthony Perry honored by Amazon Fresh for rescuing man from CTA tracks
Anthony Perry holds a certificate of recognition from Amazon Fresh while being honored by co-workers and Oak Lawn officials for rescuing a man from CTA tracks.

Anthony Perry was honored Monday by Amazon Fresh co-workers and Oak Lawn officials for rescuing a man from CTA tracks.

Provided

Anthony Perry was hailed a hero Monday by co-workers at Amazon Fresh and Oak Lawn officials for rescuing a man from the third rail of the CTA Red Line.

Perry, 20, received a certificate of recognition from Amazon for bravery. In addition, Amazon Fresh will donate $10,000 to a local organization chosen by Perry.

“I’m glad everybody’s starting to see what it’s like to show love and be selfless,” Perry said of the attention he’s getting. “I was proud to be an example.”

Perry hasn’t picked an organization to receive the donation.

Perry was on his way to work June 6 when he exited a train at the 69th Street Red Line station when he saw two men with their fists up, preparing to fight. Then he saw one of the men lying lifeless on the tracks, with his hand pinned under a rail.

The Greater Grand Crossing resident jumped down to the track to help the man as onlookers recorded the incident and yelled for someone to help.

The man was lying on top of the electrified third rail, which powers the trains. Perry dragged the man off the tracks, then performed CPR with the help of a bystander.

Last Wednesday, Perry was given a 2009 Audi A8 by Early Walker, founder of I’m Telling Don’t Shoot.

Perry, who didn’t have a car, took two buses and a train to get to work at the Amazon Fresh in Oak Lawn.

Perry said the car will make his life “way easier,” explaining that after a long shift, he has fallen asleep on the train and missed his stop.

Contributing: Mariah Rush

