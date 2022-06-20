The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 20, 2022
2 teens hurt in Gresham triple shooting

Both teens were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were hurt in a shooting June 20, 2022, in Gresham.

Sun-Times file photo

A woman and two teenagers were hurt in a shooting early Monday in Gresham on the South Side.

The group was standing outside about 12:50 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Peoria Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

A woman, 29, was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

A boy, 16, was shot in the arm and leg, while a girl, 17, suffered a graze wound to the back, police said. Both teens were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Just ten minutes earlier, an 11-year-old was shot while standing outside nearby in the 8600 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

Police could not confirm if there was any connection between the shootings.

No one was in custody for either shooting.

