Boy, 13, hurt in Lawndale shooting

A 13-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Thursday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 8:20 p.m. the boy was outside in the 1900 block of South Drake Avenue when someone shot him in the leg, Chicago police said.

The boy ran home and a family member brought him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

