Thursday, June 23, 2022
Boy, 13, hurt in Lawndale shooting

A family member brought him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen boy was hurt in a shooting June 23, 2022, in Lawndale.

Sun-Times file photo

A 13-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Thursday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 8:20 p.m. the boy was outside in the 1900 block of South Drake Avenue when someone shot him in the leg, Chicago police said.

The boy ran home and a family member brought him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

