Girl, 4, dies of injuries from child abuse in Chatham

A 4-year-old girl died of injuries from child abuse Friday evening in Chatham on the South Side, officials said.
The incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the 7900 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Officers responded after Cashawnna Love was brought to Comers Children’s Hospital in critical condition, Chicago police said. Love was pronounced dead at 11:36 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.
An autopsy released Saturday found Love died of injuries from child abuse and her death was ruled a homicide.
Police have not released any additional information on the case.
5-month-old fatally shot in South Shore: ‘You never know what it’s like to have a broken heart until you go through it’
The Latest
Wade will coach Team Stewart and Las Vegas Aces’ coach Becky Hammon will coach Team Wilson.
5-month-old fatally shot in South Shore: ‘You never know what it’s like to have a broken heart until you go through it’
The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Shore Drive, according to police.
After Gordon’s signing, only Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, another second-round pick, remains unsigned.
Fifty years to the day since Title IX was signed into law, the longtime basketball coach remembered the women in his life who taught him to be the man he is.
“Our community has been shattered by yet another act of senseless gun violence,” said Bolingbrook representative Bill Foster.